An Open Letter to Donald Trump from AFAR Cofounder Greg Sullivan

Dear Mr. Trump,

I'd like to invite you on a trip. As the CEO of AFAR, a travel media company, I've had the chance to visit the Middle East several times over the past few months. At AFAR, we are big believers in experiencing a place and meeting the locals as a way of increasing our understanding. I just came back from a week in Tehran and it was fascinating.

Throughout the MENA region, I've had the chance to meet many interesting people. Some of them are entrepreneurs, businesspeople like you and me. Others are professors, students, and artists. And, yes, most of them are Muslim. When I heard about your proposals to keep Muslims out of the United States, my thoughts turned to the people I'd gotten to know. I thought you really should meet these folks and see how they live. I'd love to introduce you to them.

Ideally we would go for a week. I suggest we start in Cairo, then go to Amman, and end up in Dubai. I know you are busy, but I really think you would find it worth your while.

What do you say? Are you free to join me on a trip to the Middle East and North Africa? My treat.

Greg Sullivan, CEO and cofounder of AFAR Media.