An Insider’s Look at a Rome Hotel You Need to Know

Access Italy’s Simone Amorico (ask him how your clients can meet the Pope) gave us an insider’s look at the Hotel de la Ville.

Who is it right for?

“Gen X and millennials who want a dynamic setting. The decor evokes the city’s glorious past, but it is still entirely contemporary.”

How does it compare to Hotel de Russie?

“They cater to different preferences in location and vibe. Hotel de Russie is more central, classic, and homey. Hotel de la Ville, on top of the Spanish Steps, is for those who seek a bit more isolation and want to take advantage of the terraces and bars at the hotel.”

What are the best dining options?

“The Julep Bar is the best choice for great cocktails year-round, from 5 p.m. For warm evenings during spring and fall, indulge in a refreshing aperitivo at Cielo Bar with stunning sunset views. For fine dining, try Mosaico restaurant, where windows to the kitchen allow you to watch the chefs at work and give you a glimpse of the innovative pizza oven.”

Courtesy of Simone Amorico Access Italy's CEO, Simone Amorico

What are your favorite suites?

“The signature suites on the seventh floor are wonderful, in particular the Panoramic Suite, which has a terrace above the Cielo Bar. For those seeking privacy, the Suite de la Ville on the eighth floor will soon have an elevator that opens directly into the room. There is an absolutely incredible view from the terrace.”

How do you recommend travelers avoid summer crowds?