An Insider’s Look at a Rome Hotel You Need to Know

Rocco Forte Hotels recently opened its second hotel in Rome, the Hotel de la Ville on the Spanish Steps. Access Italy’s Simone Amorico gave us an insider’s look at the sister property of the famed Hotel de Russie.
Access Italy’s Simone Amorico (ask him how your clients can meet the Pope) gave us an insider’s look at the Hotel de la Ville.
Who is it right for?
“Gen X and millennials who want a dynamic setting. The decor evokes the city’s glorious past, but it is still entirely contemporary.”
How does it compare to Hotel de Russie?
“They cater to different preferences in location and vibe. Hotel de Russie is more central, classic, and homey. Hotel de la Ville, on top of the Spanish Steps, is for those who seek a bit more isolation and want to take advantage of the terraces and bars at the hotel.”
What are the best dining options?
“The Julep Bar is the best choice for great cocktails year-round, from 5 p.m. For warm evenings during spring and fall, indulge in a refreshing aperitivo at Cielo Bar with stunning sunset views. For fine dining, try Mosaico restaurant, where windows to the kitchen allow you to watch the chefs at work and give you a glimpse of the innovative pizza oven.”
What are your favorite suites?
“The signature suites on the seventh floor are wonderful, in particular the Panoramic Suite, which has a terrace above the Cielo Bar. For those seeking privacy, the Suite de la Ville on the eighth floor will soon have an elevator that opens directly into the room. There is an absolutely incredible view from the terrace.”
How do you recommend travelers avoid summer crowds?
“Book a golf cart tour of Rome after sunset, a moonlit tour of the Colosseum, and early admission at the Vatican. For those with extra time, visit the countryside on a day tour of the Pope’s summer residence in Castel Gandolfo and enjoy lunch with produce from the Pope’s farm. Access Italy can arrange these experiences for your clients.”
