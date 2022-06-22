American to Stop Flying to These 4 U.S. Cities

In yet another sign of the sweeping effects the ongoing pilot shortage is having on the airline industry, American Airlines confirmed this week that it will be ending service to four U.S. cities due to the lack of necessary pilots.

The move is “in response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry,” American said in a statement sent to AFAR.

Consequently, American is ending service to these four cities, effective September 7:

Dubuque, Iowa

Islip, New York

Ithaca, New York

Toledo, Ohio

American told AFAR that the carrier currently has 100 regional aircraft on the ground “that we want to fly but can’t due to lack of regional pilots.”

“That shortage could loom for some time,” American added. The hope, according to the airline, is that it will be able to operate “a more reliable regional schedule in the future.”

American’s American Eagle division consists of three regional carriers that are subsidiaries of the American Airlines Group and fly to smaller hubs throughout the country: Envoy Air Inc., Piedmont Airlines Inc., and PSA Airlines Inc.

“We’re extremely grateful for the care and service our team members provided to our customers in Dubuque, Islip, Ithaca and Toledo, and are working closely with them during this time. We’ll proactively reach out to customers scheduled to travel after this date to offer alternate arrangements,” American stated.

American currently flies twice daily from Dubuque (DBQ) and Toledo (TOL) to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and flies from Islip (ISP) and Ithaca (ITH) to Philadelphia (PHL) up to twice daily.