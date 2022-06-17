Summer Is off to a Rocky Start as Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights

And the government wants to know what carriers plan to do to make sure summer travel isn’t a total “flightmare.”

U.S. airlines canceled throngs of flights for a second straight day on Friday as they tried to recover from storms while accommodating growing crowds of summer vacationers. By early Friday afternoon in the eastern United States, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,100 flights, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. That was after airlines canceled more than 1,700 flights on Thursday, one of the worst days yet for travel as the peak summer vacation season heats up. At LaGuardia Airport in New York, more than one-third of all flights were scrubbed, and more than one-fourth of flights were dropped at nearby Newark Liberty airport in New Jersey, according to FlightAware. In addition to LaGuardia and Newark, airports with the most cancellations included Charlotte, North Carolina, a major hub for American Airlines, and Reagan Washington National outside Washington, D.C. The cancellations came less than three weeks after airlines kicked off the summer travel season by canceling about 2,800 flights in a five-day stretch around the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asks the airlines to do better And they happened as airline CEOs held a virtual meeting with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg—a sign of the Biden administration’s concern about the prospect of snarled airports and unhappy travelers this summer. “I let them know that this is a moment when we are really counting on them to deliver reliably for the traveling public,” Buttigieg told NBC News.

During the meeting, which took place by videoconference, Buttigieg asked the CEOs to describe steps they are taking to operate smoothly over the July Fourth holiday and the rest of the summer, according to a person familiar with the call but not authorized to discuss it publicly. Buttigieg also pushed airlines to examine whether they can handle the schedules that they have published and to improve customer service, the person said. The head of trade group Airlines for America, Nicholas Calio, said in a statement that industry officials appreciated the chance to talk with Buttigieg and “discuss our shared commitment to prioritizing the safety and security of all travelers.” Airlines say worker shortages and weather are to blame Airlines are struggling with shortages of workers, especially pilots, which are hurting their ability to operate all their planned flights. Pilot unions at Delta, American, and Southwest have said their airlines were too slow to replace pilots who retired or took leaves of absence during the early part of the pandemic. Two Senate Democrats said this month that the holiday weekend performance “raises questions about airline decision-making.” Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward Markey of Massachusetts said delays and cancellations “are occurring so frequently that they are becoming an almost-expected part of travel.” The airlines blame bad weather and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), an arm of the Transportation Department that manages the nation’s airspace. In a letter to the senators, Calio ticked off a long list of FAA delays and staffing problems over the holiday weekend.

