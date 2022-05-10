Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Air Travel

United to Suspend These 7 Routes in June

By Bailey Berg

May 10, 2022

share this article
flipboard
A shortage of available aircraft means United has had to put certain long-haul flights on hold this summer, including some Honolulu routes.

Photo by Angel DiBilio/Shutterstock

A shortage of available aircraft means United has had to put certain long-haul flights on hold this summer, including some Honolulu routes.

The later-than-expected return of United’s Boeing 777s means several routes out of Newark and Washington Dulles have been canceled for June.

share this article
flipboard

After JetBlue Airways, Alaska Airlines, and Southwest Airlines each had to cut a slew of summer flights due to pilot and other staffing shortages last month, United Airlines has suspended seven long-haul flights in June due to an entirely different problem: lack of planes. 

Specifically, the airline is waiting for the green light to bring back its Boeing 777s, which have been grounded since February 2021, due to an engine explosion that showered debris onto a Denver suburb. 

“United makes regular adjustments to our schedule in response to factors including resources such as available aircraft,” United said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing back this flying soon.”

The routes that have been suspended for June are between: 

  • Newark International Airport (EWR) and Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG)
  • Newark and Honolulu International Airport (HNL)
  • Newark and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport (NRT)
  • Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, Brazil (GRU)
  • Washington Dulles and Switzerland’s Geneva Airport (GVA)
  • Washington Dulles and Honolulu
  • Washington Dulles and Dublin Airport in Ireland (DUB)

According to the airline, those routes should be operational again in July. 

Interestingly, temporarily cutting these routes comes as the airline is also expanding into six new destinations—the most significant transatlantic growth in the company’s history. Within the next month, United will be flying to Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands, none of which is currently being served by any other North American carrier. United will also resume its service between San Francisco and Melbourne in June. 

>>Next: How Airlines Get New Routes

popular stories

  1. Airbnb Lists Moulin Rouge Windmill for Limited Stays

    Hotels

  2. We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know

    Tips + News

  3. Required Eating: 10 Meals Not to Miss in Aruba

    Food + Drink

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System

The CDC Has a New “Do Not Travel” Advisory System

COVID + Travel

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Just Raised Its Bonus to 80,000 Points

Loyalty + Rewards

The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of

The Sustainable Travel Gear We Can’t Get Enough Of

Travel Gear

Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad

Ways to Celebrate Earth’s Wild Places—at Home and Abroad

Outdoor Adventure