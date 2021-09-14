Airbnb Lists a House Fit for Winnie-the-Pooh in the Original Hundred Acre Wood

Time to channel your inner Tigger, because you’ll want to jump all over this limited Airbnb stay. Later this September, a custom-built “Bearbnb” inspired by Winnie-the-Pooh can be booked for two very special one-night stays as part of Disney’s 95th anniversary celebrations for the beloved character.

Designed to look like Pooh’s very own abode built directly into the base of a tree, this Bearbnb is located in the U.K.’s Ashdown Forest—A.A. Milne’s inspiration for the Hundred Acre Wood—roughly a 90-minute drive south of London.

The host and curator of this special stay is Kim Raymond, a Disney-appointed Winnie-the-Pooh illustrator who has been drawing the famous bear for over 30 years.

“I continue to be inspired by the classic decorations of E.H. Shepard and the more recent Disney stories,” Raymond said in a press release about how he brought Pooh’s house to life using details from the original E.H. Shepard illustrations—like the “Mr. Sanders” sign above the entryway to a kitchen cupboard full of “hunny” pots and bespoke wallpaper featuring blue stripes and yellow acorns.

Photo by Henry Woide Bespoke wallpaper was designed especially for this Airbnb.

In terms of functionality, the Airbnb can sleep up to four guests, with a double bed on the ground floor and two single beds above accessed by ladders. While there is no bathroom inside the tree house itself, a temporary one is located just a few steps away for private guest use that has a toilet, shower, and sink.

During the stay, guests will get to enjoy locally sourced meals (Airbnb says they’ll be “hunny-inspired”), play Poohsticks on Poohsticks Bridge, and take a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood. Yoga mats, cozy throws, and journals will be available so guests can slow down and take it easy—just like Pooh would.

One major caveat

Unfortunately, there is one little black rain cloud hanging over this cheerful event. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb is only allowing current U.K. residents to book this special listing.

>> Don’t qualify? Check out 18 magical tree house Airbnbs and hotels to stay in on your next trip.

Photo by Henry Woide The lofted beds are recommended for children age six and older.

How to book it

With only two available booking dates for separate one-night stays—September 24 and 25—you’ll want to be prepared to book it as soon as the listing goes live on September 20, at 2 p.m. BST (that’s British Summer Time, aka 9 a.m. EDT), via airbnb.com/winniethepooh.

A one-night stay will only set you back $105—and it all goes to a good cause. Airbnb plans to donate the booking fees to Together for Short Lives, a U.K. charity that helps support families with seriously ill children.

>> Next: At Give Kids the World Village, Happiness Inspires Hope