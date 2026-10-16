For the First Time, You Can Fly Nonstop to Paris from These U.S. Cities

Travelers keen on whiling away an afternoon among the bookshops and cafés of the Marais, seeing Notre-Dame after its yearslong restoration, or stepping inside the Louvre’s newly reopened, gilded Apollo Gallery will be happy to learn that Paris is about to become much easier to get to from two U.S. cities.

Air France will launch nonstop flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) from San Diego on May 3, 2027, and from Nashville on May 14, giving travelers in both cities their first direct connection to the French capital. Each route will operate three times a week aboard an Airbus A350-900, with tickets now on sale.

All told, the additions will bring Air France’s U.S. network to 20 destinations for summer 2027, extending the airline beyond longtime gateways such as New York, Los Angeles, and Miami to a growing number of secondary U.S. markets, such as Nashville and San Diego.

Here’s what you need to know about the two new Air France routes to Paris.

San Diego to Paris

The San Diego route fills what the airport called “one of the biggest remaining holes in its international network.”

According to San Diego International Airport (SAN), Paris is its largest unserved international market, while San Diego is the largest U.S. market without a nonstop flight to the French capital. Passenger demand between the two cities has climbed 14 percent this year compared with 2025. (San Diego has only briefly ever had nonstop service to Paris during large conference events, but has never had an established year-round nonstop route to Paris.)

Once the flights begin, Paris will join Amsterdam, London, and Munich (flown by KLM, British Airways, and Lufthansa, respectively) among the European cities travelers can reach nonstop from San Diego.

Flights will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. AF059 will depart San Diego at 3:10 p.m. and arrive in Paris at 11:05 a.m. the following day. The westbound AF058 will leave Paris at 10:10 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 12:50 p.m. the same day.

Air France is expanding its U.S. flight network, connecting more cities to Paris. Courtesy of Air France

Nashville to Paris

Nashville International Airport (BNA) is also getting a notable addition to its growing roster of transatlantic flights. The new Air France route will be the city’s only nonstop connection to continental Europe, joining existing nonstop service across the Atlantic to London, Dublin, and Reykjavík (routes operated by British Airways, Aer Lingus, and Icelandair, respectively).

“This route will provide Middle Tennesseans with new opportunities to experience Europe and beyond,” Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, said in the announcement for the service.

Air France has also tucked a very Nashville detail into the schedule. The Paris-to-Nashville flight will operate as AF046, a nod to 1946, the year the famed country musician and longtime Nashville local Dolly Parton was born. The return flight is AF047.

Flights will operate Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. AF047 will leave Nashville at 6:55 p.m. and land in Paris at 10:15 a.m. the following morning. AF046 will depart Paris at 2:10 p.m. and arrive in Nashville at 4:40 p.m.