As Copenhagen Expands Rapidly, Its Future Is in Its Outskirts

The green city is expanding rapidly—go now to explore its gritty, evolving liminal spaces.

Not too long ago, I took a walk through the wastelands of Copenhagen. It sounds strange to call them that, because the Danish capital, with all its modern design and hygge, is hardly known for grittiness. But this dusty expanse of mostly empty warehouses and overgrown weeds, languishing to the southwest of the lively Meatpacking District, seemed to qualify. After 20 minutes of wandering, I entered a gate and found myself in an Alice in Wonderland alternate reality. A leafy glade contained dark, rustic wooden barns. Fat heads of garlic and fire-engine-red tomatoes spilled from the door of one, the jangle of a band from another. At an outdoor table set beneath fairy lights, a young mother fed her child pieces of a sandwich. Photo by Julia Sellman BaneGaarden, on the outskirts of the city, is a mixed-use space with restaurants, a farm shop, and more. BaneGaarden, as I learned this enchanted place is called, once housed supplies for railway construction. It was abandoned in the 1950s but has recently been transformed into a cultural center. A farm shop, a bakery, a couple of restaurants, and spaces for pop-ups and other events fill the carefully renovated barns, all of this encircled by deciduous trees. Both geographically and metaphorically, the complex seemed far from Copenhagen’s center. But I realized it wouldn’t be long before BaneGaarden was just another delightful corner of my growing city. Photos by Julia Sellman BaneGaarden is home to a farm shop (left) and Woody Bar & Café (right).

Copenhagen does expansion well, which is a good thing, since it is doing so much of it. Its 2019 municipal plan outlines an ambitious housing strategy for the 100,000 new residents expected to arrive in the city by 2031. As is the Nordic way, the ambition addresses not only the city’s size but also its attention to environmental sustainability (car traffic restrictions, green building materials) and its citizens’ well-being (spaces for public enjoyment). In the Sydhavn neighborhood, blocks of new housing have been punctuated with canals, the better for kayaking and swimming. In Nordhavn, along the harbor north of the city center, an outcrop of architecturally striking housing is accompanied by a whimsical—and public—rooftop gym. There are also restaurants, such as the exquisite Sushi Anaba and the convivial Hija de Sanchez Cantina, and what is surely the city’s most unlikely hotel: a one-room suite situated in what was once a coal-loading crane. Photo by Julia Sellman Sip beer made with wild yeast at Mikkeller Baghaven Brewing in Refshaleøen. These areas are still peripheral, and therein lies much of the charm. In the mental geography of Copenhageners, neighborhoods such as Sydhavn and Nordhavn sit alluringly outside the city—terra incognita—rather than in the center’s familiar embrace. But not for long. The first time I went to René Redzepi’s famed Noma, in 2009, I walked from the city center across the Knippels Bridge and down a street so barren I was convinced I was lost. Today that same stretch is chockablock with new apartment buildings, restaurants, and quays full of Copenhageners drinking wine and sunning themselves.

