For Global Travelers Worried About Visiting the U.S., a New Tourism Campaign Aims to Offer Some Answers

By all accounts, 2026 had the makings of a huge year for international travel to the United States. Between the FIFA World Cup, the 250th anniversary of American independence, and 100 years of Route 66, among other events and celebrations, there are many landmark happenings taking place this year with the potential to lure prospective visitors from abroad. And yet, a big international tourism boost hasn’t materialized yet.

In March, aviation analytics firm Cirium reported that summer 2026 bookings from Europe to the United States had dropped 15 percent year-over-year. That is a continuation of a decline in international visitation that had already begun in 2025—last year, foreign visitor arrivals to the USA were down 5.5 percent year-over-year, despite there being 80 million more international travelers globally, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported in April.

In an effort to reverse the downward trend, Brand USA, the U.S. tourism marketing organization, this week unveiled a new campaign aimed at building confidence among global travelers. Entitled “Get Facts. Get Going,” the new initiative—which kicks off during the annual IPW conference in Fort Lauderdale, an international travel event—is being established as a platform that aims to provide real-time information about visiting the United States for international travelers who have questions and concerns.

“The initiative addresses a range of misperceptions circulating on social media and in international markets, including outdated or incomplete information,” Brand USA said in a statement about the new campaign.

Among the uncertainties that travelers from abroad might have about traveling to the U.S. right now is a recently proposed rule by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that would require those applying for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) to provide their social media accounts. According to a January WTTC press release, such a policy could have a very real negative impact on international travel sentiment; a WTTC-backed survey of 4,563 international travelers found that one-third of respondents would reconsider travel the U.S. if the policy change is introduced.

For now, however, it remains a proposal that is currently under review and is not yet in effect.

With policies such as this that are in flux, international travelers unsure about the latest processes and procedures for foreign visitors entering the USA can gain further insights at VisitTheUSA.com/entry, where they will find a series of common questions followed by Brand USA’s input.

One standard question on the new site is “Am I still welcome to visit the United States as an international traveler?” and the response states, “International visitors are welcome in the United States. Millions of travelers visit the United States each year for vacations, business, family visits, major events, and experiences they can only have here. Before you travel, check the documents you need and review official guidance so that you feel ready for your trip.”

Another question is “I’ve heard the entry process to the United States can be stressful or confusing for international travelers. What happens when I arrive?” In response, the site advises that “international travelers go through standard arrival steps when entering the United States, including passport review, questions about your trip, and customs processing. . . . It is exceptionally rare for travelers to be referred for additional review.”

The site will be updated regularly as questions and concerns evolve, and it “comes at a necessary moment,” Brand USA stated. “Misperceptions about visa requirements, entry procedures, fees such as visa integrity, national park pricing, and screening policies have created confusion among some international travelers—and until now, no single easy-to-use resource has brought this information together in one place.”

Brand USA also this week unveiled a content initiative aimed at highlighting what it calls “American Originals.”

“We’re rolling out four new travelogue-style episodes to start, with supporting itineraries and content,” said Brand USA CEO Fred Dixon. “American Originals moves people from inspiration into active consideration.”

The first four destinations and experience highlights of the series are Memphis and rock ‘n’ roll; Texas and barbecue; Monument Valley, a Navajo Tribal Park in Arizona; and New York City as the home of Broadway and the American musical.

The series is an effort to bolster American stories in the lead-up to the country’s 250th anniversary, but it will continue beyond this year’s celebrations.