Kate Mann is a British journalist based in Munich. She mainly writes about culture, travel and food in Germany, with words in the Guardian, BBC Travel, National Geographic, Eater, and more. Originally from London, Kate has also lived in Berlin and Cologne, as well as Piedmont, Italy. Her blog Munich Bites profiles chefs and local producers in Bavaria. When not writing, she can be found cycling, investigating new restaurants, playing soccer with her kids (normally goalie) or thinking about what to write next.