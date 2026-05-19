This Is the Most Exciting Winery Opening in Napa This Year

When Robert Mondavi opened in 1966, Napa Valley looked a lot different than it does today. There were no wine trains or Michelin-starred restaurants or luxury spas or art-filled tasting rooms. But then, as now, there were the scenic Mayacamas mountains on the horizon, Northern California’s outstanding climate, and acre after acre of old vines.

After a five-year renovation, the historic Mondavi estate reopened on April 20, and in addition to the winery’s trademark arch and tower, a modern hospitality wing was added containing a state-of-the-art cellar, a professional kitchen, and tasting rooms that fully immerse visitors in what made Napa a winemaking destination in the first place: the valley itself.

“From day one we realized we needed to bring this back to the land,” says David Darling, cofounder of Aidlin Darling Design, the architecture firm behind the project.

With the renovation, Robert Mondavi, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, is aiming to increase visitors to its winery and Napa Valley as a whole while modernizing its facilities and sharpening its hospitality focus. This will be a challenge, as the wine industry has been in trouble. Fewer people are drinking and tourism trends in Napa have changed. Last year, hotel stays were up compared to 2024 (in October 2025, they finally exceeded prepandemic levels), but the overall number of tourists visiting Napa is 10 percent lower than prepandemic levels, according to the CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

Visitors can sip wines in the new glass-encased tasting room where pours will include the winery’s lauded cabernet sauvignon. Photo by Adam Rouse (L); photo by Mike Battey (R)

“The industry looked a little different when we started this project than it does today as we are opening it,” says Peggy Hemphill, the brand marketing director of Robert Mondavi. “We hope that we can . . . welcome in new consumers and remind those who maybe haven’t been here in a while of what is so special about Napa Valley—really centering it on, ‘What is that experience you can only have here?’”

Cue the scenery. The amplified connection to the terrain begins upon arrival. The landscape architecture firm Surfacedesign transformed the parking lot into a “parking meadow” planted with sweet peas, deer grass, and hummingbird-attracting salvias. Visitors then pass through the famous Clifford May–designed arch (printed on the winery’s labels) into a courtyard garden before entering a living room–like reception area, part of the original 1966 building that has been restored.

When Mondavi, who lived from 1913 to 2008, opened his winery six decades ago, the valley was mostly focused on production. (In 2004, the Mondavi family sold the winery to Constellation Brands, which runs it today.) He took a more hospitality-driven approach and wanted guests to feel like they were entering his home, Darling says. That hasn’t changed. Rather, it has evolved. New experiences that are part of the renovation include a glass-walled tasting room where guests can sample its well regarded fumé blanc and cabernet sauvignon wines, outdoor terraces, dining areas, and multiple gardens.

The re-envisioned winery is putting a renewed focus on not just wine production but also on wine hospitality with curated tastings, tours, and culinary programming. Photo by Adam Potts

“One of the experiences that isn’t emphasized enough in the wine hospitality world is rooting your experience in the beauty of Napa Valley,” says Roderick Wyllie, a founding partner of Surfacedesign, the landscape architects on the renovation. “It’s always been surprising to me to see how many wineries are focused on the inside, on the production.”

There’s also the added challenge of land stewardship as Northern California contends with climate change and water shortages. In addition to doubling down on its hospitality focus (new exclusive experiences include the option to book private dining events in the barrel room where wines are aged and in the midcentury tower), Mondavi is also investing more in sustainability.

The new addition’s butterfly roof collects stormwater and its waterwise landscape is designed to thrive in rainy and dry seasons. To wit: Aidlin Darling and Surfacedesign created a water feature that resembles an aqueduct and threads through the property. When filled with water, it serves as a reflecting pool; when dry, it resembles the natural geology along the Napa River.

“We didn’t want to be beating people over the head with sustainability or doing it as a marketing ploy,” Hemphill says. “It truly came from a place of, we understand that we are farmers and we need the land to do what we love it to do. How do we behave responsibly?”

Among the eco-friendly aspects of the updated landscaping is a water feature that serves as a reflecting pool when rainwater fills it. Photo by Adam Rouse/Courtesy of Robert Mondavi

These are values that also appeal to younger audiences who are drinking less and are more conscious about what they consume. “We know it matters to this younger consumer,” Hemphill says. “But it truly is just so innate in the DNA of this winery and who we are and how we want to preserve it for the future. That feels like the best homage we could pay to the legacy of Robert Mondavi.”

While wine is the reason why the estate exists, Mondavi also deeply cared about the region as a whole and the convivial culture that exists within it. As a destination, the renovated winery leans into that so both wine lovers and those who might abstain can have a rewarding experience there, from tastings to simply roaming the eye-catching grounds.

How to visit

Robert Mondavi is located in the town of Oakville in Napa Valley, about 60 miles (approximately a 75-minute drive) north of San Francisco. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome. Visit robertmondaviwinery.com to book tastings, a three-course culinary experience, and vineyard tours.

Where to stay

Book a room in an eco-friendly hotel, like Bardessono, which has a LEED Silver rating. It has 65 guest rooms and a rooftop pool and is a seven-minute drive from the winery. Complementary bicycle rentals are available to encourage a carbon friendly stay in the valley.