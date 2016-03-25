A Guide to Eating in Harlem Right Now

Take a food tour through Harlem with recs from a local

Even before the subway doors open at 125th Street, you can feel Harlem’s buzz. Music ranges from hip-hop to tunes straight out of Senegal. Harlem hats are set up right next to patterned fabrics from Ghana. Saturdays showcase drummers, dancing teens, and street acts strumming guitars. To put it lightly, you don’t come to Harlem for the quiet. But what you do come to my New York neighborhood for is the food, where eating well is a tradition. From seafood shacks to ramen hotspots, here are a few local favorites—plus a couple of things to see in-between meals. BLVD Bistro

Best for: brunch, biscuits, and chicken pan-fried to order Set on the ground floor of a handsome brownstone, BLVD is a destination for those seeking modern soul food. The chicken is pan-fried to order, served golden brown in a basket with biscuits, and come prepared to answer what parts of the chicken you’re in the mood for. A quick tip: If you’re going for brunch, make sure to book a reservation. Otherwise, you may have to watch others biting into buttermilk biscuits, stuffed with scrambled eggs and aged cheddar, as you’re told there are no more tables. LoLo’s Seafood Shack

Best for: smoked chicken wings, fries with pickled jalapeños, and peel-and-eat shrimp

Soon after my first bite of the wok-seared cauliflower, topped with herbs and garlic crema, I found myself taking alternative routes home to pass LoLo’s. I eventually worked my way through the sides of Johnny Cakes with honey butter, then fries topped with Cotija and pickled jalapeños, to name a few. This seafood shack has a few tables inside and a back garden with picnic-style tables, ideal for sharing plates of jerk ribs, conch fritters, or peel-and-eat shrimp. And the smoked chicken wings with achiote glaze make for a lovely picnic in nearby Morningside Park. The Cecil

Best for: date night (arrive before your reservation to sip a cocktail at the bar) From the low-lit dining room to the vibrant selection of house cocktails, The Cecil is prime date-night territory. Arrive before your reservation and take in the bar scene while sipping on a Southern Moment—a blend of bourbon, peach tea, and lemon. The menu is inspired by the African diaspora (or as the chef calls it, Afro-Asian-American cooking) and is a refreshing break from predictable menus. Personally, the braised goat dumplings with peanut piri piri and the tamarind-glazed oxtail with pickled cabbage and brown rice grits are my favorites. Jin Ramen

Best for: dumplings, tonkotsu ramen, and Sapporo on draft

