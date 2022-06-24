A First-Timer’s Guide to Mammoth Lakes, California

Southern Californians love Mammoth—and it’s easy to see why.

You see an oddly shaped “M” on the back of a lot of cars in Southern California. It’s elongated into a kind of double “M”, actually, and its peaks are craggy like a mountain. It’s somewhat enigmatic, especially compared to some of the more in-your-face bumper stickers some drivers display. It’s a sign that the passengers are part of the cult of Mammoth, a place of peaks and lakes tucked into the eastern side of the Sierra Nevadas that inspires endless love—and often a cabin purchase—by those who’ve been. The reasons Mammoth Lakes, the town, and Mammoth Mountain—and the whole region—inspire such devotion are legion: abundant summer fun, top-notch winter sports, crisp air and scenic views, friendly people and decent food, plus easy access from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and beyond. Here’s a primer for your first visit to the area. What to do in Mammoth Lakes in summer Get your bearings early on by taking a ride in the mountain’s gondola, which ascends to 11,053 feet and offers expansive views in several directions. At the top there’s a café and interpretive center, and you can hike or mountain bike back down via several routes (dogs are welcome on a leash during the summer).

