A Cinema Lover’s Guide to Rome

A writer goes on a quest to find the Eternal City’s most cinematic spots.

It’s no wonder the great Italian director Federico Fellini said, “Rome is the most wonderful movie set in the world.” Just strolling the cobblestoned streets while the church bells are ringing or sitting at a table observing locals animatedly dining at a trattoria, you can feel like you’ve stumbled onto a film set. This UNESCO Creative City of Film is one of the world’s most important cities for cinema after Hollywood. Acclaimed works of the silver screen such as The Bicycle Thief (1948), Roman Holiday (1953), La Dolce Vita (1960), The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999), and The Great Beauty (2013) are just a few of the countless movies filmed here. In advance of the Rome Film Festival (October 18 – 28) and a new exhibit at the Ara Pacis Museum dedicated to Italy’s most famous leading man, Marcello Mastroianni, here’s a guide to Rome’s most cinematic spots. Photo by Catarina Belova/Shutterstock.com Scenes from the Audrey Hepburn classic “Roman Holiday” were filmed near here. Piazza del Popolo Any cinematic tour of the Eternal City should start with a cappuccino at Bar Canova on Piazza del Popolo, where Fellini used to hold court; rumor has it he had an office in the back of the bar. Black-and-white photographs, film stills, and his drawings hang on the walls. In the 1960s—the golden age of Italian cinema—much of the action was concentrated around this northern part of the city. From there, take a leisurely stroll down Via Margutta, a quiet street where Fellini lived (you can see a plaque at number 110) and where today artisans and tradesmen still restore antique frames and carve marble plaques. Roman Holiday—which launched Audrey Hepburn’s career—was filmed at number 51. It’s privately owned, so you can’t go inside, but the street is so picturesque it’s worth a visit anyway. Walk south toward the Spanish Steps, where the fictional Caffè Dinelli was located in The Talented Mr. Ripley. Via Veneto

In Fellini’s heyday, Via Veneto—a street stretching from Piazza Barberini to the Villa Borghese, where Fellini filmed several scenes for the 1960 classic La Dolce Vita—was the epicenter of the city’s nightlife. In the movie, it appears as the backdrop for raucous sidewalk cafes where aristocrats, movie stars, and intellectuals mingled; nearby, photographers like Paparazzo (the word “paparazzi” actually derives from the character’s name) lurked, waiting to photograph them doing something scandalous. Little remains from that era, but you can still visit Harry’s Bar. There, photographs of prominent actors like Marcello Mastroianni and Giulietta Masina (Fellini’s wife, who starred in many of his award-winning films) hang in gold frames. Just behind Via Veneto, Hotel Eden is a must-visit spot where Fellini used to conduct interviews with the press on the terrace. Last year, it emerged from a top-to-bottom renovation aimed at bringing it back to its original glory. The views from the rooftop restaurant and bar are some of the best in Rome and the pasta is fantastic. No doubt Fellini would approve. Photo by Luxerendering/Shutterstock.com The Baths of Caracalla have been the backdrop for “La Dolce Vita” and “The Great Beauty.” The Baths of Caracalla The Baths of Caracalla stand near the Circus Maximus, where Fellini and award-winning Italian director Paolo Sorrentino filmed 53 years apart. Built by the Roman emperor Caracalla in 216 C.E., the complex was once a lavish public bathhouse decorated in marble with frescoes, mosaics, and sculptures. Its ruins now form the most extensive surviving Roman bathhouse, which you can visit during open hours or for seasonal opera performances. Photo by Rudy Balasko/Shutterstock.com Don’t forget to toss a coin (or three) into the Trevi Fountain to wish for a return to Rome. Centro Storico

