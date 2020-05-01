12 Movies Set in Rome to Stream Right Now

If you miss spending time in the Eternal City, get a taste of la dolce vita with these movies about Rome.

Rome, perhaps more than any other city, is built layer upon layer over its past. A ruin from ancient Rome can be found magnificently crumbling between an office building from the Mussolini era and a sleek apartment block. Filmmakers like Fellini and Ridley Scott have captured the magic of Rome—the buzz of Vespas, the parade of Roman soldiers, the grandeur and squalor existing side by side. Visiting Rome, which we can’t do right now (at least, not in person), is the best way to experience it, but we’re summoning its unique vibe through these films, where the Eternal City plays a leading role; all are available to stream on Netflix, Amazon, and more. So stir up a Negroni and settle in for an evening watching these movies set in Rome. Courtesy of Paramount Pictures While he’s no Marcello Mastroianni, this up-and-comer ably leads the cast of “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) Watch It: Netflix , Google Play , iTunes, Prime Video

Lies! Deceit! Murder! Jude Law in resort wear! There are many reasons you’ll be enthralled by this film adaptation of a Patricia Highsmith psychological thriller novel, but the sun-soaked Italian landscapes bursting with color stand out as the most impressive. Positano and villages on the islands of Ischia and Procida were used as filming locations for the fictional town of Mongibello, where most of the film takes place, but some of the film’s most pivotal scenes take place in Rome, including at the Piazza di Spagna and Le Grand Hotel. The scene where Matt Damon’s character overlooks the ruins of the Roman Forum at sunset will make you long for your next visit to the Eternal City. –Ciera Velarde, Newsletter engagement editor La Dolce Vita (1960) Watch It: Prime Video You’ll be captivated by the swinging vision of postwar Rome revealed right from the opening sequence of La Dolce Vita: First a shot of a statue of Christ flies through the air, then the camera pulls back to show it dangling from a helicopter, which ferries it across the Roman skyline. The camera then pans to reveal the pilot and male passengers of another helicopter that follows the statue; they’re ogling some bikini-clad women sunbathing (while smoking and dancing) on a rooftop. The black-and-white movie follows the dreamy and world-weary journalist Marcello Rubini (played by the dreamy and talented Marcello Mastroianni) in his search for happiness and meaning in a hectic and aimless life. In the most famous scene, Anita Ekberg dances ecstatically in the Trevi Fountain. —Ann Shields, Managing editor, travel guides Courtesy of the Criterion Collection Rome plays a starring role in “La Grande Bellezza.” La Grande Bellezza (The Great Beauty) (2013) Watch It: Google Play , iTunes, Prime Video

This film is a love letter to Rome told through the eyes of an aging writer, who begins to push past the superficial and look for moments of—you guessed it—great beauty. Gorgeously shot, with generous screen time given to Rome’s monuments and streetscapes, it’s at once a fantastical film about nothing and something. Don’t just take my word for it: Directed by Paolo Sorrentino, it won an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2014. And oh, the soundtrack! —Katherine LaGrave, Digital features editor Bicycle Thieves (1948) Watch It: Criterion Collection, Prime Video A poor man gets a job hanging posters, but his bicycle, essential to his job, is stolen. The man and his son walk the streets of Rome, searching for the thief and the bicycle, which means the difference between eating or not. Desperate, what can he do? Director Vittorio de Sica did not use professional actors in this memorable film. —Pat Tompkins, Copy editor The Conformist (1970) Watch It : Prime Video Bertolucci’s 1970 drama shows life in Rome during the 1930s. A craven and morally bankrupt man working for the Fascist police is asked to assassinate his former college mentor. He visits the professor and his young wife while on his own honeymoon. His plan, and his sense of purpose, rupture when he falls in love with the professor’s wife; he begins to question both the assassination plans and his political beliefs. He’s damaged and despicable, and you can’t stop watching. The film uses the beautifully brutal architecture of the period, the angularity of late 1930s fashions, and the heightened contrast of light and darkness of the cinematography to depict a harsh period of modern Roman history. Mesmerizing. —A.S. Gladiator (2000) Watch It: Google Play, iTunes, Prime Video The concept of a gladiator epic genre hadn’t been revisited since Judah Ben-Hur took his last chariot lap of the Colosseum in 1959, but director Ridley Scott dusted off the laurel wreath again with this sweeping film about ancient Rome, incest, slavery, patricide, and sandals. The solid cast—Russell Crowe, Olivier Reed, Joaquin Phoenix, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou—performs before a CGI backdrop of the grand city as it was in 180 B.C.E. (it was actually filmed in Malta). Seeing Roman ruins in their original intact state, not bleached or crumbling but colorful and grand, will lend a fresh perspective to your next visit. —A.S. Courtesy of Netflix “Love Wedding Repeat” is a tasty biscotti, a light treat when you need one. Love Wedding Repeat (2020) Watch It: Netflix

