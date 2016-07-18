A Chef's Epic Eating (and Relaxing) Tour of Japan

Lazy Bear chef David Barzelay recently took a trip to Japan for vacation, where he ate his way through Tokyo, dined and relaxed at a traditional ryokan, and hung out with locals at an izakaya in Kyoto. "You pick up a certain aesthetic when you dine in Japan," Barzelay says. "Chefs demonstrate a constant improvement and dedication their craft." Here are the highlights of his epic trip.

Tempura and Tonkatsu in Tokyo

"We started in Tokyo, and stayed for four days. One of our best meals was at Tempura Iwai, run by a husband-and-wife team. He cooks the food, and she serves. The shrimp are live until seconds before they're served—he takes the heads off and peels the shellfish right in front of you. Another standout was squid that was just briefly fried—it was super tender. There was an uni tempura that was crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. The dinner was about $200 per person. There were only four other people in the restaurant with us.

"We had another great meal at Butagumi, a tonkatsu place. 'Tonkatsu' is a fried pork cutlet, and this particular restaurant's specialty is a thick-cut version. You can choose from eight different breeds of pork—you even get to choose your cut, from pork belly to lean cutlets, and thickness. It comes out beautifully crispy on the outside and tender and fatty on the inside. They serve it with shredded cabbage, homemade tonkatsu sauce, and a wedge of yuzu. Simple and delicious.

"A Tokyo highlight that wasn't food-related? The Murakami exhibit at the Mori Art Museum. It was amazing—one of the coolest exhibits I've ever seen. The most prominent piece is The 500 Arhats (2012), a 100-meter painting that depicts 500 followers of Buddha. It’s expansive and occupies three rooms. The level of detail is incredible."

Delicious Food and Relaxation in Shuzenji

"We stayed at Yagyu-No-Sho, a ryokan in the rural town of Shuzenji, and enjoyed the onsen [natural hot spring]. It was the best thing we did on the entire trip. The food was great—it was served kaiseki-style in the rooms. It's a fairly traditional way to serve food, and it's always presented in the same order: Something simmered, something grilled, broth, pickles, and more, with tons of components and all arranged in a certain way. The ryokan's team asks what time you'd like to eat, and then they bring you a 14-course kaiseki breakfast complete with tableside tea and broth. At night, they do dinner in a similar fashion.