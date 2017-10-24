A Book Lover’s Guide to Mexico

For centuries, Mexican nationals, expats, and beguiled visitors alike have immortalized the country in books, making it a true literature lover’s paradise. Make your way through Mexico’s cities and regions—either literally or figuratively—with these 14 novels, memoirs, and nonfiction works.

The alluring landscapes, intriguing history, and rich and varied culture of Mexico have inspired writers from D.H. Lawrence to Laura Esquivel for centuries, and as a result, there is a wealth of great books that can deepen any traveler’s Mexican experience. The following 14 books, each focusing on a different region of the country, are the perfect companions to accompany your travels through Mexico’s diverse landscape and cultures, from the northern border all the way down to the Yucatan peninsula. And if you can’t make a trip just yet, pick up these titles to travel vicariously from your armchair. Before heading off, grab Katie Hickman’s Travels with a Mexican Circus. The travelogue follows the British author around the country with a national circus troupe and will give you insight into everything from Mexican slang to witchcraft. For the airplane, pack a copy of Sliced Iguana, in which Isabella Tree peels off Mexico’s outer layer and allows you to see underneath the clichés to the heart and reality of the country’s traditions, including long-standing indigenous practices, shamanism, and the Day of the Dead. As you cross over from the United States into Mexican border towns, immerse yourself in the pages of Luís Alberto Urrea’s contemporary novel Into the Beautiful North. A comic yet insightful tale of the unbreakable connection between Mexico and its northern neighbor, the narrative follows a young woman named Nayeli as she heads to “El Norte” to bring seven men back to save her small Mexican town. Next, submerge yourself in a world of magical realism with Laura Esquivel’s Like Water for Chocolate, which tells a story of love, war, food, and family traditions on a ranch close to the U.S. border during the Mexican Revolution. The genre, which defined the Mexican literary landscape until relatively recently, speaks to many people’s experience of the magic and the mundane intertwining effortlessly throughout the country.

Heading south to the pueblo mágico, or “magic town,” of Comala in the state of Colima, continue your journey into magical realism with Juan Rulfo’s Pedro Páramo, a haunting tale about a man in search of his father in a ghost town where all is not as it first seems. As you traverse down to San Miguel de Allende, bury your nose in a copy of On Mexican Time: A New Life in San Miguel by Tony Cohan. The picturesque city, which was a ghost town at the beginning of the 20th century, has become home to a large population of American and Canadian expats. Cohan’s book explores his own journey as he starts a new life and learns to live at a slower pace in the colorful town full of fiestas. To prepare yourself for the bustling mega metropolis that is Mexico City, David Lida’s First Stop in the New World is a must-read. The nonfiction work is an intimate portrait of a city that educates readers on everything from food to religion, sex, and politics in the country’s capital. If you’re staying in the bohemian La Roma neighborhood, pick up Battles in the Desert & Other Short Stories. The short story “Battles in the Desert” by José Emilio Pacheco is a saga of a young boy’s first love set just after World War II when La Roma was a very different place from the trendy, vibrant neighborhood that it is now. Bring yourself a little more up to date with Roberto Bolaño’s The Savage Detectives: A Novel, a surreal tale of two 1970s poets who are in search of a Mexican poet from the 1920s. It’s a peek into the city’s art and poetry scene during the ’70s, a scene that continues to be vibrant and innovative today.