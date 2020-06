A Beginner’s Guide to Hong Kong’s Street Snacks

In the past year, Hong Kong’s street food has enjoyed an explosion of interest in the culinary world, thanks to a groundbreaking mention in the Michelin Guide. However, any true local will be quick to point out that things aren't what they used to be: the real golden age of the city's street dining culture was the '70s and '80s, when government licensing was lenient and people were hungry for cheap-and-easy ways to fill up. Food back then was peddled on the streets by vendors with pushcarts. Nowadays, it would be nearly impossible to happen upon an old lady selling homemade pastries next to a zebra crossing. The government simply wouldn't stand for it.

A handful of vendors have since relocated to brick-and-mortar stores, with a high concentration around the Sham Shui Po and Mongkok areas. Despite the setbacks, street food is still very much thriving: People are still yearning for a cheap snack on the go, whether in a brown paper bag or on skewer. Here are the tasty (and at times, absolutely weird) classics to look for on your next street food crawl.

You can't say you've been to Hong Kong without having tried fish balls. These chewy golden spheres have been a staple of the local food culture for decades. Apparently only 20% fish this delicacy is never seen without its perfect partner: curry sauce. Boiled in a sweet curry broth for hours on end,'s fish balls (pictured) are full-bodied and flavorful. The nearbysells a hotter version, though the curry sauce is only dripped over the skewer upon serving. Non-spicy alternatives are available, but skip those—they are usually inferior. Tung Tat — 48 Pitt Street, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, Hong Kong. Chan Kee — 38 Pitt Street, Yau Ma Tei, Kowloon, Hong Kong.These sticky rice puddings are oh-so-filling and incredibly cheap. Served on toothpicks in the olden days, the pastries come in two flavors: Brown and white sugar. Red beans are typically added for texture.'s generously sized put chai kos are all prepared in the old-fashioned way: Steamed in earthen bowls and air cooled. Ask for skewer sticks instead of plastic bag packaging for an extra kick of nostalgia. Kwan Kee — 115-117 Fuk Wa Street, Sham Shui Po, Kowloon, Hong Kong.