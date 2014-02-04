A Ballad to Ballard

J

azz great Bill Frisell shows us around the Seattle neighborhood that brings him musical inspiration.

I WAS BORN IN Baltimore and grew up in Denver in a kind of Leave It to Beaver neighborhood where you rode your bike to school and had a paper route. Then I went to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, moved to Belgium for a year, started traveling for shows, and ended up living in New Jersey. The East Coast and Europe became my world.

After playing in New York for 10 years, with John Zorn, drummer Paul Motian, and my own bands, I was feeling tired and burned out. I was ready to slow down a bit. With all that music, there was constant, massive input. I felt like I needed the time and the space to discover my own music. When I got to Seattle, just the fact that there were houses and trees triggered nostalgia for my youth.

I’d visited Seattle for the first time in 1988 to play the Earshot Jazz Festival. I remember so clearly when I stepped off the plane out onto the jetway, I thought, what is that sweet smell? After a moment, I realized it was just the air, just oxygen. That was my very first impression of Seattle. Our best friends, musicians Wayne Horvitz and Robin Holcomb, whom we lived next to in Hoboken, had already moved here. My wife, Carole, and I house-sat for friends of theirs in the summer of 1989, and we thought, this is nice.