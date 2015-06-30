9 of the Craziest State Foods

Sure, you know that every state has an official state bird, animal, or flower. But many states have official foods as well. Some are pretty normal, like a state fruit. Some states, however, have official foods that are much more imaginative. Here are nine of the funniest, most awesome, and craziest state foods out there.

1. State Soft Drink: Moxie, Maine

Originally intended to be medicine (similar to Moxie’s contemporary soft drink, Coca-Cola), this fizzy beverage was actually first manufactured in Massachusetts. Today, it’s produced in New Hampshire. So why is it Maine‘s official state soft drink? Its creator, Dr. Augustine Thompson, was a Mainer.

2. State Pastry: Cinnamon Roll, Colorado

Colorado isn’t the only state with an official pastry—Wisconsin also has one, the kringle. But why did Colorado choose the cinnamon roll to represent them in the baked goods department? We’re actually not sure, but—why not?

3. State Muffin: Coconut Muffin, Hawaii

You’d think Hawaii would have a state nut (macadamia) or a state fruit (pineapple), but no—it has a state muffin. And that’s a coconut muffin.

4. State Meat Pie: Nachitoches, Louisiana

Fun fact: Louisiana is the only state with an official meat pie. And it’s a good one: Nachitoches. Basically, Nachitoches is a fried pie shell stuffed with ground beef, pork, peppers, onions, and garlic. Sometimes, it’s served with rice and beans. We’re down.