8 Outdoor Adventures That Will Change How You See Your Favorite Cities

Travelers are easily seduced by novelty, whether they’re on the hunt for up-and-coming destinations or taken by the hype surrounding off-the-beaten-path spots. But sometimes it’s just as valuable to get a fresh perspective on a familiar spot. In fact, you can discover a new side to a well-known urban center simply by heading outside; outdoor excursions can literally offer new vantage points of popular cities. From rock climbing outside of Las Vegas to paddleboarding through Ljubljana, here are eight urban-adjacent adventures to consider in 2018. You may never see your favorite place the same way again—and that’s a good thing.





Most visitors head to Las Vegas for the glitz of the strip and a thrilling game of chance. But just 20 miles west of the extravagant urban attractions, adventurous souls chase a different kind of rush while scaling the sandstone cliffs of Red Rock Canyon. Routes in this 195,819-acre desert wilderness range from short, technically challenging “sport” climbs to 1,200-foot classics like Solar Slab. From atop the tallest crags, you can see the city shimmering in the distance like a mirage. If you’re looking for a good place to start, head to Red Rock Climbing Center, a locally owned guide service, and browse its assortment of half- and full-day outings for all levels.

