The Best Places to See Fall Foliage in New York State—and When to Go for Peak Colors

New York is one of the best states for fall leaf viewing. With one of the longest foliage seasons in the country and an abundance of colorful red maple, bigtooth aspen, and sugar maple trees, New York serves as a welcoming backdrop for exploring awe-inspiring autumnal scenes.

But planning a fall foliage trip is an art: Show up too early, and the trees will still be green with few warmer hues on display yet; show up too late, and you’ll find barren wintery scenes steeped in shades of brown.

To make it easier to time it just right so that you can see the most vibrant and impressive fall colors, New York State has tapped 85 volunteer leaf spotters to provide a weekly foliage map for visitors. The spotters collect data that is used to create the I Love NY (the official New York State tourism organization) Fall Foliage Report, which details the changes in leaf colors across the state and maps the status of leaf color changes on an interactive map.

The I Love NY Fall Foliage report will be updated every week on Wednesdays between now and November, so check the weekly report while planning your trips upstate to be able to time your visit to the peak period for fall colors across the region.

According to data from both the first fall foliage report and predictions gathered from previous years’ reports, these are the best places and times for viewing fall foliage in New York State.

Main Street in Cooperstown, New York, is oozing with small-town charm, making it a fine spot for a cozy fall getaway. Photo by Kenneth Sponsler/Shutterstock

Cooperstown

The Cooperstown & Charlotte Valley Railroad has a series of fall foliage–themed rides aboard historic train cars. Hop on in Milford and take a scenic ride through the Susquehanna River Valley, with views of farm fields, forests, and shorelines. Leaf spotters have confirmed that trees in this area have experienced a 5 to 15 percent change in colors thus far. Historically, between October 21 and October 28 is the best time of year for a chance at catching peak fall foliage here.

Where to stay: The Otesaga Resort Hotel, Cooperstown

Check out the small town of Cooperstown with a stay at the Otesaga Resort Hotel. This lakefront retreat in central New York is perfect for leaf viewing. You can also enjoy changing fall landscapes while kayaking along Otsego Lake.

Hunter Mountain

Head up to Hunter Mountain for lovely views of the northern Catskills. While there, trek to the Hunter Mountain Fire Tower, the highest fire tower in New York State. Leaf spotters reported a 10 percent change in the region thus far, making it a good place for visits between October 7 and October 14.

Where to stay: Hotel Lilien, Tannersville

Hotel Lilien in Tannersville is only five minutes from Hunter Mountain, which is home to some of the best hiking trails in the Catskills. This boutique hotel has 18 rooms on the property, which is perfect for travelers looking for a cozy getaway. Guests can choose between staying at the main house, a renovated 1890s mansion, or in one of several private-access guest houses with views of Plateau Mountain.

Head to Letchworth State Park, known as the “Grand Canyon of the East” where stunning fall colors accent the breathtaking views. Photo by Samantha Kennedy/Unsplash

Letchworth State Park

Known as the “Grand Canyon of the East,” Letchworth State Park in the Finger Lakes offers magnificent views of the Genesee River. Experience some of the 66 miles of trails, either on foot or by horseback. While here, an option for seeing the fall foliage is with a hot air balloon ride over the park. Seasonal change in this area of New York State is just getting started, with leaf spotters reporting 5 to 8 percent of trees transformed. Try shooting for a visit here between October 21 and November 4.

Where to stay: Mirbeau Inn & Spa Skaneateles, Skaneateles

Retreat into relaxation at Mirbeau Inn & Spa. Located in the attractive village of Skaneateles in the Finger Lakes, this inn combines the charm of 19th-century New York with the elegant comforts of a world-class spa. Take in the changing landscape of Skaneateles on a walk along the inn’s gardens and ponds, which are inspired by impressionist painter Claude Monet’s gardens in Giverny, France.

As if Niagara Falls wasn’t striking enough—add in fall colors for even more of a visual sensation. Photo by Elena_Suvorova/Shutterstock

Niagara Falls State Park

You get the best of both countries at Niagara Falls State Park. Here, you can spot fall foliage in Upstate New York and in Ontario, Canada, and the views near the falls are memorable. The Niagara Scenic Trolley gives visitors an overview of the park. This area has usually been best for leaf-viewing trips toward the end of the season because of its slower transformation, with peaks projected to hit between October 21 and November 4.

Where to stay: The Giacomo, Niagara Falls

For a place near all of the action in Niagara Falls, check out the lavish Giacomo. Located a short walk away from Niagara Falls, Cave of the Winds, Maid of the Mist, and Niagara Falls State Park, this hotel is perfectly positioned for leaf watchers looking to catch fall foliage along this historic natural landmark.

Rock City Park

Head down to Rock City Park in the Chautauqua–Allegheny region for an adventurous day exploring the gigantic rock formations of Olean, New York. The massive monolithic rocks lead to trails with views of the foliage. Admire the color changes among the world’s largest outcropping of quartz. It’s an ideal place for a midseason fall foliage excursion. Leaf spotters reported a 10 percent change in the region so far. In recent years, the best time to visit has been between October 7 and October 14.

Where to stay: The Athenaeum Hotel, Chautauqua

The Athenaeum Hotel provides guests with a handsome lakeside retreat near the Chautauqua Institution—a historic adult enrichment center with a series of educational and cultural programs. This Victorian-style getaway, first built in 1881, retains its 19th-century charm.

Saranac Lake

For a different perspective on fall foliage, check out Saranac Lake in the Adirondacks during autumn. Take a ride on a steamboat across the water to see transforming trees against the lake’s picturesque shoreline. Official leaf spotters in the area have already reported a 25 percent leaf change here, where trees are now popping with bright red and yellow leaves. This is a prime location for travelers looking for fall foliage earlier in the season.

Where to stay: The Point Resort, Saranac Lake

Once in the Adirondacks, make sure to spend a night at the luxurious Point Resort in Saranac Lake. This all-inclusive resort was designated as the first Relais & Châteaux member in North America and touts a stunning pub, classic boats that guests can borrow, and several lookout points throughout the property, making it a special stay for enjoying autumn leaves.

Saratoga Springs

For a more low-key experience, check out Congress Park in downtown Saratoga Springs, where the leaves are already transitioning into bright oranges, yellows, reds, and golds. Leaf spotters have reported a 10 to 15 percent change in the Capital–Saratoga area, making it good for a visit between October 15 and October 21. While there, grab an apple cider doughnut from Darling Doughnuts and a book for a lovely afternoon in the park gardens.

Where to stay: The Adelphi Hotel, Saratoga Springs

Explore the best of what Saratoga Springs has to offer at the Adelphi Hotel. Located on Main Street, this luxury getaway will suit those looking to enjoy fall foliage from the comforts of one of New York State’s best towns. Congress Park is just six minutes from the hotel on foot, and you can eat at one of Saratoga Springs’ many award-winning restaurants, like Salt & Char or 15 Church.

Seek out the Shawangunk Ridge in Hudson Valley for rainbow colors set among a stunning backdrop. Colin D. Young/Shutterstock

Shawangunk Ridge

Hudson Valley is a notable New York State hot spot during autumn, and Shawangunk Ridge has some of the area’s best fall vistas. The Gunk, as it’s affectionately known to locals, is home to both the Minnewaska State Park Preserve and the Mohonk Preserve. Take a walk along the Rosendale Trestle, a 150-foot-tall foot bridge with panoramic views of the area. Leaf spotters have reported a 15 percent foliage change to date; to catch peak foliage, try planning a trip between October 21 and November 4.

Where to stay: Wildflower Farms, an Auberge Resorts Collection, Gardiner

Enjoy the beauty of Hudson Valley’s fall foliage with a stay at the luxurious Wildflower Farms property from Auberge Resorts. Ninety minutes away from New York City, this getaway is a sumptuous natural playground, with an on-site farm (with chickens you can feed in the mornings); a state-of-the-art spa with ice plunges, indoor saltwater pools, and dry saunas; and an immersive cooking school. For fantastic views of Shawangunk Ridge’s fall foliage, book one of the resort’s free-standing cabins.

Head north to experience the beauty of the Thousand Islands–Seaway along the St. Lawrence River. Photo by Wangkun Jia/Shutterstock

St. Lawrence River

In northwestern New York, the pristine waters of the St. Lawrence River are perfect for fall leaf viewing. Hop on a cruise to enjoy the views. If you take a ride with Clayton Island Tours, you can catch the gleam of the Rock Island Lighthouse against a backdrop of brightly colored fall scenery. For visitors aiming to head upstate in mid-October, note: The leaf-spotters have recently charted a 10 to 15 percent leaf change in the region.

Where to stay: 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, Clayton

For travelers looking to explore fall foliage from the beauty of New York State’s Thousand Islands–Seaway northern shorelines, check out 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel. This hotel brings guests right along the St. Lawrence River shoreline in the Thousand Islands archipelago. Watch stellar fall sunrises along shoreline vistas from the comfort of your room at this award-winning stay.

Seasonal change in the Finger Lakes is just starting, with leaf spotters reporting 5–8 percent of trees transforming in the region. The Finger Lakes will be best for a visit between October 21 and November 4.

Water Mill

Most people head to Long Island in the summertime, but fall is one of the most spectacular times of year to visit. With great pumpkin patches and vineyards galore, along with the loss of summer crowds, Long Island really shines in the fall. Locals say its crown jewel is Hank’s PumpkinTown in Water Mill. Check out the scenery while traversing through a corn maze or hop on a hayride with its legendary apple cider doughnuts. Plan your trip around November 4 and November 11 to catch peak foliage change.

Where to stay: The Roundtree, Amagansett

For a refreshing weekend getaway from New York City, stay at the Roundtree in Amagansett. The renovated barn house is set on two acres of idyllic Hamptons farmland and replete with all the amenities necessary for unwinding. See the Hamptons on wheels with complimentary bike rentals or meet new friends over free ice cream during happy hour. The property’s Fall Getaway package includes a picnic basket for lunch on the beach and four wristbands for entry into Hank’s PumpkinTown.