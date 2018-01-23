7 Winter Gear Picks From an Avalanche-Fighting Ski Patroller

Functional and hardy winter gear is essential for Jen Calder, assistant ski patrol director at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, one of the best ski resorts in the United States, whose typical workday includes treating injured skiers and snowboarders and conducting snow-stability tests to gauge avalanche risks on the slopes of this Wyoming winter wonderland.

Rescuing skiers from mountain peaks with the Jackson Hole Ski Patrol may not be your calling, but you may find yourself enduring subzero temperatures, wading through hip-deep snow, and bracing yourself against driving winds during your wintertime travels. Here is the gear Calder recommends to protect yourself against the elements.

1. The Base Layer

“I have gotten into wool base layers—they are breathable and with no odor. It insulates remarkable, and you don’t need multiple layers. It is so soft, not like the army wool blankets.”

Choose: The$90 ➊ Voormi Long Sleeve Merino Tech Tee is made of the company’s breathable and antimicrobial Rocky Mountain Highcountry Merino wool.

2. The Pants

“We have had our uniforms issued by Marmot for at least a decade. The ski pants are durable, comfortable, conforming, but not tight. When we bend over to help patients, the snow-down-your-pants-gap doesn’t happen,” says Calder. “The pockets are really significant: what size they are and where they are located. When you are skiing or on the move, you have to be able to find energy bars, Chapstick, and other necessities.”

Choose: The $230 ➋ Obermeyer Kron Pant is waterproof, breathable, and stretchable and features convenient zipper pockets on the front and side.