The Best Museums in Chicago

Discover some of Chicago’s top attractions, including one of the oldest art museums in the country and the largest science center in the Western Hemisphere.

Art galleries, science centers, planetariums, and historic houses—there’s a Chicago museum to suit every interest. Aesthetes should head straight for the Art Institute or the Museum of Contemporary Art, while parents with kids will want to check out the Field Museum and its soaring T-rex fossil. Also worth a visit are institutions like the Adler Planetarium, with its shows about the night sky; the sprawling Museum of Science and Industry, where you can watch a model train travel from Chicago to Seattle; and the Chicago History Museum, which explores the Windy City of yesteryear. You can even visit Frank Lloyd Wright’s former home and studio for a closer look at the influential architect. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite museums in Chicago. Head to any one for a deeper understanding of the cultural passions that drive this city. The Art Institute of Chicago Founded in 1879, the Art Institute of Chicago is one of the oldest and largest art museums in the country. The Modern Wing alone spans a whopping 264,000 square feet, with a Pritzker Prize–winning design by Renzo Piano and a pedestrian bridge leading straight to Millennium Park. Inside, visitors will find works by such famous artists as Picasso, Matisse, and Magritte. For even more noteworthy works, head to the European Painting and Sculpture Wing, where you can stand in awe of Gustave Caillebotte’s Paris Street; Rainy Day, Monet’s Stacks of Wheat (End of Summer), Toulouse-Lautrec’s At the Moulin Rouge, and Seurat’s A Sunday on La Grande Jatte. Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago Photo by Kevin Kipper/Shutterstock The architecture at the MCA is as impressive as the art.

The interior architecture at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago is alone worth the price of admission. Four floors of exhibit halls branch off the central staircase, while east- and west-facing glass windows offer unparalleled views of Lake Michigan and downtown Chicago. As for the art, the permanent collection includes works from 1945 to the present, including pieces by such big names as Jasper Johns, Andy Warhol, Alexander Calder, and Cindy Sherman. The museum is also known for its fantastic temporary exhibitions—it famously hosted Frida Kahlo’s premier U.S. show and Jeff Koons’s first solo museum exhibit. For a closer look at the collection, join one of the free daily tours, or visit on Tuesday or Friday night, when the museum stays open until 9 p.m. Field Museum Photo by Abel Alexander Head to the Field Museum to see the largest T-rex specimen ever discovered. Dinosaurs, pyramids, cave paintings, sharks—the Field Museum has a little something for everyone. Home to magical displays that highlight all facets of natural history from around the world, the family-friendly museum offers a fun way to get your culture fix. Start your visit in the Animal Halls, where you can learn about the infamous man-eating lions of Tsavo, then head to the Evolving Planet exhibition to see fossils of dinosaurs, extinct mammals, and early great apes. You’ll also want to save time to walk through displays like Inside Ancient Egypt, the Geology Halls, and Underground Adventure, and take in Sue, the largest Tyrannosaurus rex specimen ever discovered. The museum itself—which is one of the largest natural history museums in the world—has been around since 1893, making the building a part of history as well. Adler Planetarium Photo by Clayton Hauck Catch shows about space, stars, and more at the Adler Planetarium. It’s difficult to design a museum that appeals to both kids and adults, but the Adler Planetarium makes it look easy. Children will love the area known as Planet Explorers, where they can peer through microscopes, crawl through tunnels, and play astronaut with space rovers and rocket-launch simulators. Adults, on the other hand, will appreciate exhibits like Our Solar System and Telescopes: Through the Looking Glass, which features Chicago’s legendary Dearborn refractor. The Adler is housed in a large, semicircular stone building right on the banks of Lake Michigan, with giant glass windows on both floors opening to lovely views across the lake. In addition to fascinating exhibits, it houses a couple of star theaters with daily shows about space travel, the night sky, and interplanetary relationships. Go by yourself or bring the kids—it’s a great place for visitors of any age. Museum of Science and Industry Photo by Joe Hendrickson/Shutterstock The Museum of Science and Industry features everything from a U-505 submarine to a massive model train.

