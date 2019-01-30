The Best Restaurants at Los Angeles International Airport

It wasn’t that long ago that the dining options in some terminals at Los Angeles International Airport were so meager that the airport encouraged passengers to travel between terminals so they could find something decent to eat.

Thankfully, that’s no longer necessary. After an extensive makeover and major upgrades (some of which are still ongoing), LAX travelers now have more food choices, from sit-down restaurants to food courts, right near their gates. And the terminals on the south side of airport—terminals 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and the Tom Bradley International Terminal—are now connected post-security, so walking between terminals for a great meal is even easier.

On the airport’s north side, passengers in terminals 1, 2, and 3 can still only access the airside of their own terminals post-security. But once the north side airport modernization project is completed in 2023, all terminals will be connected after the security checkpoint.

Here are some suggestions for where to find the best meals in each terminal. Keep in mind that menus and venues can change, so it’s best to check the LAX website for the latest list.

Terminal 1 (Southwest Airlines)