7 Galápagos Photos That Will Make You Reach For Your Passport

Oct 15, 2015
From the November/December 2015 issue
Photographer João Canziani shares scenes from the otherwordly boat journey that brought his family closer together.
In 1984, my grandfather from Lima had one of the best trips of his life in the Galápagos. He had such a great time, he wanted to go back with his extended family. In July 2015, he rented a boat, and 16 of us, including my cousins, siblings, my fiancée, and me, navigated the islands for a week with a crew of eight.
Being here does feel out of this world—maybe because the animals are prehistoric. Or because the terrain is so empty and wild.
What struck me most is how few people you encounter while you're on the islands. The boats are timed on really rigid schedules, so you feel totally isolated. I think we crossed paths with one other group during the whole week. Traveling with family felt almost tribal. We had our crew and we kept to ourselves. As a result, I felt closer to them afterwards.
