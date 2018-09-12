6 Things to Know About Visiting the Caribbean During Hurricane Season

The conventional wisdom is that the Caribbean is a no-go zone during hurricane season. The conventional wisdom is wrong. Even though some parts of the year are more statistically likely to see hurricanes, that hardly means a strong tropical storm is guaranteed.

Hurricanes usually affect only a small part of a big region at a time. The Caribbean islands span approximately 1 million square miles of the Caribbean Sea, which means that even if a hurricane were impacting the southern Bahamas, most of the region would likely be having ideal tropical weather, says Frank J. Comito, CEO and director general of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.

Still, if you’re planning on traveling to the Caribbean during hurricane season, it’s important to be prepared for the chance of serious storms and bad weather. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

The risks vs. the rewards

According to the U.S. National Weather Service, hurricane season in the Atlantic runs from June 1 through November 30. If you’re willing to travel during that time of year, you’ve just taken back half a year of potential vacation time. The risk is slight, and the rewards can be great: lower rates and lighter crowds.

To remain prepared, check updates from the National Hurricane Center before your trip and throughout the duration of it. This NWS division tracks and predicts weather in the tropics and will issue hurricane warnings across the Atlantic Ocean up to 48 hours in advance.

Here is a summary track map of the tropical storms and hurricanes so far in the Atlantic basin in 2018, excluding Florence. pic.twitter.com/peCOtiAA6g — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2018

Which islands to visit

The islands closest to South America typically see fewer hurricanes. Safer bets include Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao (world-class scuba diving destinations collectively known as the ABCs); Barbados (with its polo and botanical gardens); Trinidad and Tobago (popular for music and culture); and Grenada (with its unsullied beaches and rum distilleries located off the coast of Venezuela—and outside of the Caribbean hurricane belt). On these Caribbean islands, wildlife, swimming, and ocean conditions in September are generally much as they are in February.

Understand the deals

Airlines and hotels don’t explicitly market “hurricane rates,” but shoulder-season can be one of the most affordable times to visit the Caribbean, when flight deals and resort offers are abundant. (Many islanders take advantage of the deals to travel within the islands.) Although a lot of hotels close for annual maintenance for a few weeks or months, they’re open much of the season. Look for fall promotions, and, of course, read the fine print.

Buy travel insurance

Make sure to get travel insurance that includes NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) warnings and alerts for tropical storms; most also cover cancellation or interruption if a destination is deemed uninhabitable, as long as the policy was purchased before a hurricane or tropical storm was named. Sites like InsureMyTrip.com, which casts a wide net, and TravelInsurance.com, which offers tighter, more curated lists, let you shop and compare for the best policy.