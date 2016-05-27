5 Ways to Explore Canada's Bay of Fundy

It rolls in, it rolls out; Canada’s Bay of Fundy is never still. Tucked between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, Fundy has the highest tidal range in the world. Every day the tides recede so far that visitors have access to ocean floor that’s normally 50 feet below water (that’s about the height of a four-story building).

You could simply watch as the water fills up that 50-foot-deep hole, or you could use the phenomenon as an opportunity to see the Atlantic in a whole new way. Here, five adventures to find on, in, and around the Bay of Fundy:

1. Walk on the Ocean Floor at Low Tide

You may not be able to walk on water, but you can walk on the ocean floor. Wait a few hours until the tide goes out, and then hike down to Fundy’s sandy bottom. There are plenty of views to keep you entertained until the water starts creeping back in, but the best one is near Hopewell Rocks. Check the tide table online and plan to arrive at low tide, when you’ll be able to walk through the arches that normally only peek out of the water. To reach it, hike to the lookout point at Hopewell Rocks and look for a muddy staircase leading down to the bay’s floor. The tidal change is especially evident here, thanks to the backdrop of the unique, weathered rock formations.