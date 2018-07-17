5 UNESCO World Heritage Sites With Incredible Street Art

At these five spots, contemporary street art and cultural heritage go hand-in-hand.

Spray-painting a designated historical building would have been considered sacrilege when UNESCO first published its list of 12 World Heritage Sites in 1978. Fast forward 40 years and you’ll find over 1,000 new places on that roster and a dramatically different opinion on street art around the world—one that has even been embraced in certain landmark places. Visual protests on the Berlin Wall and graffiti greats like Banksy, Keith Haring, and Shepard Fairey proved that when an aerosol can is put into the right hands, it can prompt needed conversation around social issues, marking the line between scribblings on a wall and powerful murals that make art more accessible to the masses. Just like the world’s walls, UNESCO’s index has become a lot more colorful in recent decades as cities have begun commissioning or encouraging local street artists to add a contemporary hue to specific heritage sites; these artworks are seen as culturally significant additions to the historic spaces. Even in those places where graffiti is illegal, covertly painted murals have turned ancient, crumbling walls into destinations for art lovers. These five UNESCO-designated areas are as renowned for their art as they are for their heritage. Photo by ShutterOK/Shutterstock Sculpture at Work’s steel-rod caricatures won “The Marking of George Town” competition. George Town, Penang, Malaysia



Willemstad, Curaçao Going on a street art scavenger hunt is a rite of passage for anyone visiting George Town . Malaysia’s architectural gem, with its mix of traditional Asian design and European colonial influences, became a mural wonderland shortly after being named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008 . Following the designation, the government wanted new, creative signage for the city’s streets, and so launched a competition called “The Marking of George Town,” inviting artists and designers to submit ideas for physically branding public spaces and historic buildings.The installation of the winning design—52 steel-rod caricatures created by the studio Sculpture at Work —helped mark the beginning of the city’s street art movement. Four years later, the 2012 George Town Festival invited Lithuanian artist Ernest Zacharevic to paint a series of murals; his Little Children on a Bicycle and Little Girl in Blue are two of the most famous works in the city. Find these and other new and classic government-commissioned murals using the street art map available at Penang’s tourist information center.

