5 Reasons This Hotel in Upstate New York Is A Perfect Fall Getaway

Most New Yorkers need a refuge from the city every now and then, myself included. While life here provides endless opportunities, art galleries, bars, and restaurants galore, a good dose of the country is always needed to maintain stability (and sanity, for that matter). That’s what spurred me and my roommate to embark our first-ever voyage to upstate New York. We visited the Catskills this fall, and more specifically The Graham & Co. in Phoenicia, only two-and-a-half hours from the City. Here are five reasons why you should, too.

Nothing conjures more childhood nostalgia than a fire pit and the ingredients for the perfect s’more. Every night around 7 P.M., Rob from reception starts a fire in The Graham & Co’s back yard. Hotel guests gather in the wood-carved Adirondack chairs to mingle over beers and discuss the fine art of charring the perfect marshmallow.

The Graham & Co. serves a beautiful breakfast spread that includes local juices, fresh fruit and bread from the region; but the most popular item at the buffet (at least, according to my roommate) are the apple cider donuts from a nearby farm. There’s nothing more perfect than enjoying this sweet treat with coffee in hand on a crisp fall morning.