5 Orlando Resorts You Won’t Want to Leave for a Theme Park

Sure, a day at Disney World can be delightful , but it can also be downright dizzying. Then tack on a day or two of schlepping the kids to the other Orlando amusement parks—enduring the sweltering heat, massive crowds, endless lines, and extortionate pricing—and you’d be forgiven for wanting a break from the recreational rat race. Happily, there are plenty of standout Orlando resorts that offer a respite from the theme parks . Each is positioned outside the parks themselves but promise enough effortless diversion and distraction (lazy rivers, bike trails, and world-class golf) that you’d be perfectly content to simply kick back and actually get in some relaxation.



The amenity-rich, 2,009-room Orlando World Center Marriott comes fully loaded with attractions—as expected for the world’s largest Marriott Hotel. The Falls Pool Oasis complex takes center stage on the 200-acre grounds: It’s a watery wonderland with a palm-lined lagoon pool fed by artificial waterfalls; a splash zone and kids’ area; and three waterslides—two 200-feet-high winding ones and a 90-foot-tall need-for-speed chute. (Bonus: The complex is also the site of a nightly laser light show.) Not fun enough? There are three other pools on-site, as well as a kids’ activity center (with Legoland-themed events, Gatorland animal visits, and a “Mermaid Academy”), and the G.R.I.D arcade, which pairs traditional arcade games with Xbox, PlayStation, Wii, and iPad gaming. The fun keeps coming with court sports (tennis, sand volleyball, and basketball) and a full-service spa. Golfers can tee off at the 18-hole Hawk’s Landing championship course, brush up on skills at the prestigious Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf, retreat to the clubhouse, or even have a go at footgolf. marriott.com

Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Pools, grottoes, and waterfalls keep Grand Cypress guests cool in Florida’s heat.

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

Fronting its own private lake, Lake Windsong, the 779-room Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress spreads out over 1,500 tropical acres with an emphasis on outdoor fun. Take a dip in the massive lagoon pool, with features like a waterslide, man-made waterfalls and caves, and a dangling rope bridge. Or perfect your swing on any of four Jack Nicklaus–designed golf courses (or, for lower stakes, on the nine holes of pitch ’n’ putt golf). The resort offers loaner bikes and rock-climbing walls, racquetball and basketball courts, world-class tennis courts, and a Marilyn Monroe–branded spa, too. Camp Hyatt keeps kids busy with a robust activities program, while out on the white sand lakeshore (dotted with lounge chairs, hammocks, and a volleyball court), watercraft like kayaks, canoes, paddleboats, and sailboats await. hyatt.com

