5 of Mexico City’s Best Cocktail Bars

From flowers to fire to worms, Mexico City mixologists are getting creative

For a long time, it was the mezcal and tequila cantinas that ruled the nest of the Mexican capital's drinking scene. But a spate of new cocktail bars is changing the way locals and foreigners alike are imbibing in Mexico City. The destination has long-since established itself as a culinary mecca, and the city’s cocktail scene is finally catching up. Just like the country's local chefs, Mexico’s native mixologists are scouring markets and ancient cookbooks for interesting ingredients—whether it’s hibiscus or worms—and later transforming them into handcrafted cocktails. Below are five watering holes that are leading Mexico’s cocktail revolution. 1. Fifty Mils

This boozy hangout inside the ritzy Four Seasons Hotel has been given a total makeover under the new name Fifty Mils. Worn-leather couches, sexy velvet chairs, dark wood furnishings, and a glossy marble bar give off a stylish new vibe. Mica Rousseau, whose resume includes stints at Nikki Beach and Mexico City’s very own Buddha Bar, now oversees the beverage program, which boasts a more modern spin on classic drinks. The cocktail list includes drinks that are set on fire to give them smokier depth and whimsical upgrades to old favorites like the Blooming Martini, a tea-based vodka martini with a flower bulb that blooms in the glass as you drink it.—Av. Paseo de la Reforma 500

2. Licorera Limantour

With two locations in town (one in Polanco and another in La Roma), Limantour has become one of the most well-known cocktail destinations in all of Mexico City. Its bartenders have won countless accolades; Mafer Tejada, for one, was named Mexico’s best bartender at World Class 2015. Their current menu is called “Around the World in 15 Cocktails,” in which every drink is a combination of global flavors. The Lassi Orwell, for example, is modeled after a traditional mango lassi from India. The grown-up version at Limantour is spiked with Gin Beefeater 24, Galliano liqueur, fresh lemon juice, greek yogurt, homemade honey syrup, mango, cardamom, and turmeric.—Álvaro Obregón 106; Calle Oscar Wilde

