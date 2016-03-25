5 Hotels in Greece for a Romantic Mediterranean Escape

They're perfect for weddings and honeymoons—or, just because.

share this article

There are two kinds of people in this world, according to My Big Fat Greek Wedding—Greeks, and those who wish they were Greek. Even though this may be a bold statement, Greece is definitely known to be a desirable destination, especially when it comes to an intimate getaway (weddings included, of course). And with the film's recent sequel, what better time to become inspired and plan your own Greek getaway? See our list of recommended hotels around the country for the ideal romantic setting. 1. Verina Hotels in Sifnos

Verina Hotels has not one, but three different properties on the island of Sifnos—each varying in size and style but all delivering oceanic views for guests to gaze. On the east side of the island are the seven villas known as Verina Astra, while the boutique hotel called Verina Suites at Platys Gialos sits on the southern tip. And last but not least is the Verina Villa on the west, the most exclusive choice, where guests stay in a private home equipped with a tennis court, outdoor lounge area, and water sports equipment (surf boards, snorkeling gear, and canoes galore).

Article continues below advertisement

For those looking to get more cultural, pottery workshops are offered through the hotel, where guests get to view ancient art—and even create their own pieces inspired by it. On the island of Sifnos, there are also year-round panigiri celebrations, a traditional Greek festival on the eve of a saint’s day. The first of the season is on May 29, celebrating the patron saint Chrisopigi for three days filled with eating, praying, and drinking. Season starts April 14, from $123 The Wedding Angle: Verina Hotels assists couples with putting together their big day, whether it’s booking accommodations for wedding guests on their property or setting up the party scene at one of several poolside locations. Also, an onsite photographer will help capture romantic moments, with experience of shooting quite a few Sifnos weddings. 2. Grace Santorini in Santorini

Among the white buildings with blue rooftops is the Grace Santorni, a luxury boutique hotel overlooking the bay, starting its season with revealing a multi-million dollar renovation the day after Greek Easter (May 2). Rent out The Villa for an intimate stay—a 400 square-meter suite with a master bedroom, private spa, and heated swimming pool. And for an additional romantic touch, sail on your own Catamaran with Graceful Cruising and explore the Caldera coastline. From $637 The Wedding Angle: Honeymooning on Santorini isn’t the best idea, said no one ever. Grace Santorini offers a Honeymoon Suite and the Santorini Romance package, which includes flowers, champagne, and strawberries upon arrival, along with the 4-course Romance Dinner paired with a bottle of Greek wine. Opa, indeed! From $950

Article continues below advertisement

3. Amanzoe in Porto Heli

This hilltop resort, surrounded by olive groves and the Aegean Sea, caters to couples looking to dive deep into a cultural experience. After getting settled in a pavilion, beach cabana, or villa of choice, guests can sign up for several local excursions offered by the hotel—from temples dedicated to the gods of Epidaurus to the lush peninsula of the Bisti Forest. And for a getaway side trip, take a water taxi to Spestes and explore the villages speckled across the island, where no cars are permitted. Season starts April 1, from $1,078 Wedding Celebrations: Ceremony and reception areas are available onsite, from the Beach Club with an outdoor dining area and bar overlooking two pools, to a modern interpretation of an amphitheater right on the property. 4. Kapsaliana Village Hotel in Crete

This historic hotel was created around the ruins of the 18-century Kapsaliana village, resembling the old style through wood and stone architecture. After settling into village houses or suites named after stars, guests can explore the restored sites located right outside their door—from the historic Arkadi Monastery to the restored olive oil mill now serving as a museum. Couples can bike ride, hike, or walk around the trails flourishing with herbs, flowers, and olive carobs. And of course, olive oil tasting is a must—set up right at the hotel for guests to taste the flavors of Crete’s precious product. From $126 Wedding Angle: The historic setting of Kapsaliana alone is a reason to consider the hotel for a destination wedding. Have a ceremony in the 17-century restored church, then a reception throughout the indoor-outdoor spaces of the hotel, where up to 100 friends and family can enjoy an authentic Cretan meal.

Article continues below advertisement