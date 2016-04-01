5 Cruise Lines for Solo Travel on the Seas

Here at AFAR, we love the idea of traveling solo—and encouraging you to do it, too, from recommending life-changing trips to highlighting where to snag a table for one (not to mention we dedicated our entire March/April 2016 issue to our love for striking out on our own). But what about off-land adventures?

In the past, most (if not all) large cruises and riverboats charged a single supplement fee for using a double-occupancy room, discouraging single travelers from booking. But now more than ever before, ships big and small are catering to individual passengers—some cutting the fee, in addition to designing staterooms for single guests and creating an overall solo community. Here are our top five lines welcoming parties of one onto their vessels.

Holland America Line

Individuals are not only welcomed to book with Holland America, but are encouraged to with their Single Partners Program. The offer includes social events (mixers and cocktail parties), various activities (wine tastings, exercise classes, and line dancing lessons), and dinner seating with other singles requested in advance. And to make the trip more convenient, the cruise line provides same-sex stateroom pairings for the duration of the trip, so each only pays the per-person double occupancy rate.