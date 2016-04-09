5 Classic Danish Foods We're Dying to Try at NYC's Newest Eatery

By Matt Duckor
Apr 9, 2016
From the May/June 2016 issue
Photo Courtesy of the Great Northern Food Hall
Nothing says "Danish" like pastry—say, a kanelsnurres from the new Great Northern Food Hall.
This Scandanavian sensation is pulling into Grand Central Station
Take the architectural grandeur of Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall, add one of Copenhagen’s top-tier food wizards, and what do you get? The new Great Northern Food Hall—slated to open in May—serving up a collection of Danish deli foods, pantry staples, and pastries, helmed by Noma cofounder Claus Meyer. Try the classics:
Roast pork sandwich: Meyer’s signature dish, this combination of roast pork, crackling pork skin, red cabbage, and house-baked bread is a must-order.
Porridge: Slow-cooked grød (Danish porridge) is mixed with your choice of decidedly Nordic toppings: raw licorice, pickled gooseberries, or rye bread crumble.
Danish pastry: What else are you going to order from a sweets case brought to you by Meyer, owner of one of Denmark’s finest bakeries? Fillings include apple jam, marzipan, and sweetened custard.
Rye bread: Naturally, Meyer’s team will bake Denmark’s signature dense rye loaves. Their secret ingredient? Svedjerug, an ancient Danish rye varietal grown in partnership with local farmers in Connecticut and Maine.
Nordic-inspired salad: Choose from such Scando combinations as cabbage with duck confit and plum-vinegar dressing, and kale with pickled pumpkin, crispy pumpkin seeds, and sour cream dressing.
