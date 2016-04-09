5 Classic Danish Foods We're Dying to Try at NYC's Newest Eatery

Take the architectural grandeur of Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall, add one of Copenhagen’s top-tier food wizards, and what do you get? The new Great Northern Food Hall—slated to open in May—serving up a collection of Danish deli foods, pantry staples, and pastries, helmed by Noma cofounder Claus Meyer. Try the classics:

Roast pork sandwich: Meyer’s signature dish, this combination of roast pork, crackling pork skin, red cabbage, and house-baked bread is a must-order.

Porridge: Slow-cooked grød (Danish porridge) is mixed with your choice of decidedly Nordic toppings: raw licorice, pickled gooseberries, or rye bread crumble.

Danish pastry: What else are you going to order from a sweets case brought to you by Meyer, owner of one of Denmark’s finest bakeries? Fillings include apple jam, marzipan, and sweetened custard.

Rye bread: Naturally, Meyer’s team will bake Denmark’s signature dense rye loaves. Their secret ingredient? Svedjerug, an ancient Danish rye varietal grown in partnership with local farmers in Connecticut and Maine.

Nordic-inspired salad: Choose from such Scando combinations as cabbage with duck confit and plum-vinegar dressing, and kale with pickled pumpkin, crispy pumpkin seeds, and sour cream dressing.

