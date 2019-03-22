These historic structures are perfect shoreside escapes, whether you’ve dreamed of living the life of a lightkeeper or simply need a cozy vacation on the water.

share this article

Lighthouses once served as important beacons, helping ships navigate hazardous coastlines and find safe passage into harbors. But with the advance of GPS and other modern technologies, many of these structures have been relegated to the role of helpful backups, and some have been retired. But functioning or not, scores of lighthouses have found new purpose attracting not weary mariners but throngs of camera-toting tourists. “The inherent beauty of lighthouses, starkly etched against the sky, is undeniably a big part of what makes them so alluring,” says Eric Jay Dolin, author of Brilliant Beacons: A History of the American Lighthouse. “But America’s intrinsic fascination with lighthouses runs deeper than that. Over three centuries, these brilliant beacons have indelibly woven themselves into the American fabric, and it is this rich history more than anything else that draws us in.” Many lighthouses in the United States actually take in short-term boarders, giving visitors a taste of lightkeeper life and allowing them to connect more deeply with local and maritime history. Some operate as bed-and-breakfasts, while others expect guests to pitch in by cleaning bathrooms or logging a few hours in a visitor center or gift shop. The following architecturally appealing or historically interesting light stations welcome overnight guests and are all within an easy drive of major metropolitan areas. To find more pay-to-stay lighthouses, visit the United States Lighthouse Society website. Courtesy of New Dungeness Lighthouse The New Dungeness Lighthouse was one of the first to institute a volunteer lightkeeper program. New Dungeness Lighthouse

Sequim, Washington Located in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Washington’s northwest coast, the New Dungeness Lighthouse enjoys views of the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges. It also sits in the middle of a migratory bird route from northern Canada to the southern United States, so in addition to whales off the Pacific coast, eagle-eyed visitors might glimpse both land and sea birds such as bald eagles and Pacific loons. Built in 1857, the lighthouse has undergone serious modifications over the years; in 1927, the top was lowered 27 feet due to crumbling stonework in the tower. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1993, and soon after, it became one of the first lighthouses to accept volunteer lightkeepers. In fact, general manager Chad Kaiser notes that volunteers have staffed the site nearly every day for the past 23 years, helping to raise and lower the flag, give tours, and pick up trash.

Article continues below advertisement

The light station recommends volunteers stay for one week, which costs $420 per person. All proceeds go to the upkeep of the facility, which can run upwards of $150,000 a year. While every shift is currently spoken for until December 2020, there are often last-minute cancellations. Courtesy of Little River Lighthouse The remote Little River Lighthouse sits on a 15-acre island off the coast of Maine. Little River Lighthouse

Cutler, Maine The easternmost island light station in the United States, Little River Lighthouse juts up from a rocky, 15-acre landmass covered in pine trees off the coast of Cutler. To reach the lighthouse and keeper’s quarters, visitors take a 12-minute boat ride from the mainland, then stroll along a half mile of wooden boardwalk. The site is only open to overnight guests during the summer and to day-trippers during a handful of scheduled open houses. All told, this remote location sees about 1,000 visitors annually, and lightkeeper Terry Rowden says some come from as far away as Russia and Brazil. According to Rowden, visitors enjoy an abundance of natural splendor, including “beautiful sunrises; whale, seal, and dolphin sightings from the shore; bald eagles soaring overhead; and [sweeping] vistas.” The first lighthouse on the spot was built in 1847, then torn down and rebuilt with a cast-iron framework less than 20 years later. The current Victorian-style, wooden keeper’s quarters were built in 1888. Little River fell into disrepair and was decommissioned in the 1970s, but its light was relit in 2001 after local volunteers completed a massive restoration. Rates range from $150 to $225 per night for a spot in the keeper’s quarters. You’re not expected to work during your stay, but we’re sure the staff wouldn’t mind a helping hand. Courtesy of Big Bay Point Lighthouse Big Bay Point Lighthouse overlooks Lake Superior and functions as a well-appointed bed-and-breakfast. Big Bay Point Lighthouse

Big Bay, Michigan Big Bay Point Lighthouse serves double duty as a Coast Guard–active light station and a bed-and-breakfast. It’s perched on a 50-foot cliff overlooking Lake Superior, so guests are treated to spectacular views, says lightkeeper Nick Korstad. “We’re in the middle stretch of the lake, so our waters are crystal clear and on a clear day, mimic the color of the Caribbean,” Korstad says. “There are no neighbors or homes within view of the property, allowing the guests to see the site as it was [when it was built] in 1896. As a bonus, the Northern Lights are quite common.” This lighthouse is one of only a few remaining in which the tower is integrated into the keeper’s house. It’s also said to be haunted. The first lightkeeper, the red-headed William Prior, killed himself while despondent after the unexpected death of his son. Visitors have reported seeing a red-haired figure in mirrors and hearing doors slam in the middle of the night.

Article continues below advertisement