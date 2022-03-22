Flower Therapy: A Wine-Free Way to Relax in Sonoma Wine Country

What do you do when visiting wine country but you don’t want to start drinking at 9 a.m.? You visit flower farms.

Visiting wineries is obviously a key attraction on a trip to wine country, but even the most enthusiastic imbiber or oenophile can only drink so much in a day. And not everyone in your party may be interested in wine. Plus, winetasting is not really a morning activity. You need some other options. In Sonoma County, home of more than 425 vineyards (more than any other county in California), one alternative is visiting a flower farm. No matter what time of year you visit, there are several choices, so you can enjoy the sights and scents of “flower bathing.” Being surrounded by natural beauty outdoors can be as relaxing as a glass of pinot noir. Poppies & Petals Farm Just west of Santa Rosa, this small flower farm launched in 2021. For a set fee, you can select as many flowers as you can fit in a vase in an hour. It’s U-pik-’em fun. Dahlias, lilies, lisianthus, sunflowers, celosia, cosmos, zinnias, marigolds—in a range of varieties and colors—are among the many offerings. You’ll also encounter several “what’s that?” plants with unfamiliar but appealing blooms. This is an instance where too many choices is a good thing. Be sure to reserve your hour in advance. (Cutting appointments are available only in the morning.) All you need to do to pretend you’re a florist is bring is a vase of your own to transport your personal bouquet home. Open from May through October; one-hour cutting appointments $45; poppiesandpetalsfarm.com Monte-Bellaria di California

Your experience at this lavender farm near Sebastopol will vary depending on when you visit. The plants—which roll over the hillside in rows—will be at their peak color in late June through July, but to maximize the scent-sation, aim for August. Because the field is open only on weekends and timed tickets limit the visitors, reserve tickets (75 minutes, from $10 to $20) well in advance for summer. You can also explore the lavender field in spring and fall for free; check with the farm to find out if you need an appointment for such visits. The farm, aptly located on Bloomfield Road, is a serene oasis. Unlike Poppies & Petals, picking the flowers here is forbidden. Instead, take home a few Monte-Bellaria products—the moisturizing balm and the soap, for example, use the estate’s own olive oil, lavender essential oil, and beeswax—for a fragrant reminder of your time at this tranquil spot. And its website offers tempting recipes that incorporate lavender in desserts, drinks, and savory vegetable dishes. Open April through November; prices vary by season; monte-bellaria.com The Happy Dahlia Farm

