4 Things You Should Do in the Rust Belt, Immediately

The abandoned factories of the Midwestern Rust Belt sat empty for decades until, in recent years, creatives types moved in. They’ve opened stylish new restaurants, shops, and art venues that have jump-started flatlining neighborhoods. You know when an area first heats up but isn’t overrun yet? That moment is now. Go before it has passed.

1. Drink Up Cincinnati’s Beer

In its heydey, Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood was home to 17 breweries, most of which specialized in clean, easy-drinking suds. Then, three years ago, Rhinegeist opened, and more offbeat stuff entered the equation. Try these two, which you can sample on one of the brewery’s tours: Truth, an unconventionally fruity IPA with a lean, gritty, dry finish, and Peach Dodo, a sour ale with a twist ending—hints of peach. —William Bostwick

2. Eat Acclaimed Pintxos—In Pittsburgh

This city has long been known for pierogis, but Morcilla, which opened in December and quickly snagged a James Beard nomination, has put it on the map for Spanish cuisine. Chef and butcher Justin Severino sources aged jamón ibérico from Spain, rolls maple pork cheek croquettes, and smokes coriander-caramel ribs in Lawrenceville, a happening part of town. After dinner, wander the area’s countless bars for live music. —A.R.