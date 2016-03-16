4 Stunning Bushwalks Near Sydney

Bushwalk, hike, trek—whatever you call them, here are four musts for a nature-filled afternoon in Sydney

Sydney’s got it all—sparkling beaches, a vibrant city center, impressive architecture. But if you want a true sense of the local landscape, get your feet into walking shoes and go on some “bushwalks” (Aussie for “hikes”) in and around the city. Not only can a bushwalk work off those beers you might have drunk last night, it also gives you the opportunity to check out the native flora and fauna. Bradleys Head to Chowder Bay Walk

If you only have time for one bushwalk, check out the Bradleys Head and Chowder Bay Walk. This is a fairly gentle three-mile track that’s accessible by ferry or bus, making it an appealing option for travellers without cars. The bushwalk provides too-good-to-be-true views of Sydney Harbor, and takes you through eucalypt forests that are home to sulfur-crested cockatoos, laughing kookaburras, and blue-tongued lizards. The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services offer an app for this walk, which you can download on your iPhone and Android. The app tracks your progress, and tells you the stories of history-packed sites, such as the mast from the HMAS Sydney, which stands on a cliff edge at Bradleys Head.

Manly to Spit Bridge Trail

On the Manly to Spit Bridge Trail, you can enjoy both bushland and beach. This six-mile walk winds along the sandstone coastline between two famous seaside towns—Seaforth and Manly—and offers spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean. As you travel along, you’ll end up on some gorgeous beaches like Forty Baskets Beach in Balgowlah and Reef Beach in Manly, so don’t forget to bring your “cossie” (which means “swimsuit”). You can tailor this walk any way you’d like—power through the whole thing for three or four hours, or walk part of it before wandering off to a pub for a schooner of beer. Sphinx Memorial to Bobbin Head Loop

The Ku-ring-Gai Chase National Park is a 20-mile journey from the city centre, but it’s well worth the trip. One of the most beautiful walks in this park is the six-mile Sphinx Memorial to Bobbin Head Loop, which takes you through forests of smooth bark apple gums, fern tree plantations, and thick mangroves along a saltwater estuary. As you trek this easy-graded trail, you may come across “middens,” which are old collections of shells and bones leftover from aboriginal people’s meals, as well as aboriginal rock engravings. When it’s time to stop for some “tucker” (what Aussies call “food”), the Bobbin Head Picnic Area is the perfect spot. You might even find some kangaroos there!

