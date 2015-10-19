4 Haunted Irish Castles—That You Can Stay In

Stay at one of these haunted castles in the place where Halloween first began: Ireland.

Did you know that Halloween started in Ireland? The spooky celebration on October 31 can trace its roots back to Ireland's ancient Samhain festival which was celebrated the end of the harvest. At this time of year—as the seasons changed from summer to winter—the division between this world and the next was thought to be its faintest, allowing spirits to pass through into our world. Hallowe’en traditions like the carving of pumpkins are said to originate from carving turnips as lanterns on Samhain night to ward off the evil spirits. The festivities included rituals and games with nuts and apples, and people lit bonfires for their evil-cleansing powers. As people went from door to door to collect for the Samhain Festival, they wore ghoulish costumes to ward off fairies and evil spirits. With all this ghostly activity and a countryside full of haunted castles, jails and forests, as well as being the birthplace of Bram Stoker, the writer of Dracula, it’s no surprise that Ireland has some spooky places to stay in. Here are five. 1. Kinnity Castle

This 19th century gothic revival castle in County Offaly has a turbulent history. The first castle was destroyed in 1209 and rebuilt in 1213. In 1922 it was burnt down during the civil war and rebuilt in 1928. It first opened as a hotel in 1994 and over the years, ghostly apparitions and crying sounds have been reported in bedrooms like the attic Geraldine room. A monk called Hugh is said to haunt areas of the castle like the banqueting room and dungeon bar, reportedly appearing to visitors and staff and sometimes giving prophecies. Paranormal investigators from Living TV’s Most Haunted filmed there during the show’s fifth season. 2. Ballygally Castle

Dating back to 1625, Ballygally Castle on the scenic Antrim coast in Northern Ireland is said to be haunted by a number of ghosts including that of Lady Isabella Shaw, who was said to have been locked in a room at the top of the castle, later falling to her death from the tower window. She’s now said to be a friendly spirit that walks the corridors. The castle has a ghost room in one of the towers in the old parts of the castle, where guests can visit if they are brave enough. 3. Cabra Castle



