Why You Should Go on a Ghost Tour Wherever You Travel

“Is it haunted?” has always been one of my favorite questions to ask while traveling. It ranks up there with “Where is the bathroom?” and “May I see the dessert menu?” To be honest, I’m not sure what prompted my love for the supernatural, but even as a little kid I could tell you the difference between a ghost and a poltergeist; phrases like “spontaneous combustion” made it into my vocabulary long before watching This is Spinal Tap. So I guess it comes as no surprise that I love ghost tours as an adult. There’s something thrilling about gathering under a designated streetlamp at dusk to meet your (possibly costumed) guide in an unknown city and embarking to your first spectral site. But you don’t have to be an aficionado of phantoms to appreciate a good ghost tour. Here are six reasons to book one on your next trip.

1. They’re not all scary

Many people don’t realize how versatile ghost tours are. Believe it or not, they’re not all about murder, scandal, and scaring the pants off people. A more die-hard crowd may balk at a PG-rating, but folks who don’t like truly spooky stuff (or want to avoid the more gory stories) can seek out a family-friendly ghost tour, like this one in Savannah. Most companies note whether their route is fit for kids or the easily startled; if you have questions, never hesitate to contact them directly or consider booking a private tour.

2. It can be a hands-on experience

You don’t have to roll with the Ghostbusters to hunt for ghouls. If you’re worried that simply listening to all the lore will get boring, find an interactive tour. A few years ago I was in Minneapolis for a conference, and a friend and I wanted something unusual to do for the evening. So we went on a ghost hunt. Armed with a small arsenal of ghost hunting apparatus—a dowsing rod to detect spirit energy and an app that reported electromagnetic frequencies to gauge otherworldly sound—we traipsed around searching for paranormal activity. A medium co-led the tour, and the guide regaled us with tales of woe behind the hauntings. Seeing the tools in action gave me the willies, but my less-suggestible companion was not impressed. Either way, it made for a fun and memorable night out.

3. Gain a new perspective on a popular destination

Most ghost tours require a fair bit of walking—usually one to two hours. You’ll be moving slowly, but from haunted bar to haunted train station to haunted hotel, you’re exploring the city after dark in a very different way. On a City Wonders tour in Rome, we stopped at iconic spots like an illuminated Castel Sant’Angelo and a Campo de’Fiori bustling with locals having their late-night digestivi; unbeknownst to passersby, we were learning about things like the spirit of Beatrice Cenci, an unjustly executed 16th-century aristocrat who’s rumored to walk the bridge near her beheading.