10 Types of European Breads With Fascinating Stories

Sure, you know Germany has pretzels and France has baguettes, but do you know how these carby delights came to be?

share this article

Good bread is pretty much a given around Europe. In small villages and large metropolises alike, bakeries continue to be fairly commonplace and lots of folks still eat bread on a daily basis. From France’s long, crusty loaves to Northern Europe’s dense, dark rye, local, high-quality breads are on offer everywhere on the continent. But what should you sample where and why? Here are 10 typical European breads to try and the local legends that explain their origins. 1. Zopf (pictured above) Switzerland Intricately braided, this slightly sweet bread, Zopf, made from white flour, milk, eggs, butter, and yeast is a favorite among the Swiss for Sunday morning breakfast. But legend links the loaf to the evolution of a different sort of mourning. In this part of the world, women went from being buried with their husbands in ancient times to cutting off a braid of their hair to throw on the grave, to later still, baking a loaf of bread to be buried as a substitute. Whether or not that particular legend is to be believed, the bread itself has been around since at least 1430 and is still popular as a token of love, appreciation, or thanks. Photo by Eljay/Flickr Cottage loaf 2. Cottage loaf England To create this oddly shaped bread—which doesn’t look much like a house or cottage—bakers mash two round balls of dough together. Theories abound, but most bakers agree it was probably a space-saving effort in old-fashioned bread ovens, even though the cottage loaf didn’t appear by name in writing until the mid 19th century. Because of the difficulty of making it (and perhaps selling it, as it’s not exactly a shape that lends itself to slicing for sandwiches), the bread isn’t as easy to spot in bakeries as it once was. Courtesy of Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons Ruisreikäleipä, or Finnish hole bread 3. Ruisreikäleipä Finland

Article continues below advertisement

This mildly bitter rye and oat loaf from Finland has a small hole in the middle that might catch you by surprise. But there’s a practical purpose behind its shape. After the Ruisreikäleipä dough rises the first time, the hole is punched through so the baked loaves can be threaded onto long poles hung across the kitchen ceiling to air dry and keep the bread safe from pests and dry during the long, cold winter. By Sprogz/Flickr Tiger bread 4. Tijgerbrood The Netherlands Sold commercially in the Netherlands since the 1970s, Dutch “tiger bread” is speculated to have its roots in the beginning of the country’s trade with Southeast Asia. Sold as “Dutch crunch” in some areas of the United States, more recently the bread was rebaptized “giraffe bread” in the United Kingdom after a little girl complained to large supermarket chain Sainsbury’s that the splotchy crust looked more like a giraffe’s coat than a tiger’s. A soft white bread with a cracked crunchy crust made from a coating of sesame oil and rice flour on top, it makes a tasty breakfast. Photo by Tamorlan via Wikimedia Commons Pan gallego 5. Pan gallego Spain This bread was first baked in the Spanish region of Galicia. Legend has it that it was one of the foodstuffs locals gave to pilgrims traveling St. James’s Way to keep them from going hungry on the long journey to Santiago de Compostela. It’s an ideal choice for people on a long trip. The 500-year-old recipe for Galician bread produces loaves that stay fresh for up to a month because of their slow fermentation and lower salt content. Courtesy of Pixabay Pretzels 6. Pretzels Germany The original pretzel, called brezel with a “b” in German, is thought to have been invented by monks in the Middle Ages, possibly as a prize for children for learning their prayers. But the German story is a juicier tale of imprisoned bakers who came up with the unconventional shape before they were set free. And perhaps that’s why the twisty strip of lye-treated dough has been the bakers’ emblem since the 12th century in southern Germany. It certainly didn’t hurt that they were made with bread and water (no eggs or dairy) and so were an acceptable snack during Lent. And come Easter Sunday, the salty bread was even hidden like Easter eggs for children to find. Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons Hverabrauð 7. Hverabrauð Iceland

Article continues below advertisement