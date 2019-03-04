11 Awesome St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations Around the World

Ireland isn’t the only place that gets its green on—pack your bags (with leprechaun gear) for these global destinations, too.

The luck of the Irish isn’t solely confined to its homeland. While celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the Emerald Isle is certainly an experience worth pursuing, you may be surprised by these other destinations that go gloriously green for the festivities, too. Check out which places around the world channel a little extra Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day—each with its own cultural twists. Montserrat A 17th-century Irish Catholic settlement formed deep cultural roots in this Caribbean island known as “the other Emerald Isle”—for this reason, the country’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations still pack a surprisingly large punch. Nowhere else in the world besides Ireland itself has the day been given this level of importance (it’s the only place outside of Ireland where St. Patrick’s Day is a public holiday), so expect its festivities to take the (pot o’) gold. Montserrat’s 10-day festival also commemorates the country’s first slave rebellion and involves a calypso competition, Kite Festival, and a Freedom Run and Walk—plus a shamrock-shaped stamp on your passport to boot. Sydney For the Southern Hemisphere’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration, head to the Land Down Under. In Sydney, a historic neighborhood known as The Rocks will host this year’s festivities, which are organized around family-fun events and a children’s parade. The area will transform into an Irish village featuring local food vendors, craft stalls, and live musical performances. The 2019 parade kicks off at First Fleet Park at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 17, and culminates in Dawes Point Park under the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Be sure to look across the water at the Sydney Opera House: It’s lit green for the holiday. Photo by Big Joe/Shutterstock An environmentally-safe dye is used to give the Chicago River its green hue on St. Patrick’s Day. Chicago For more than 50 years, the Windy City has celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a truly unique tradition: by coloring the Chicago River with an environmentally-safe, bright green dye. On the day before St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago, more than 400,000 spectators gather along the river at 9 a.m. to watch the body of water change hues. Then, even larger crowds gather for the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which features troops of Irish step dancers and bagpipers traveling up Columbus Drive through Grant Park starting at noon. Montreal

