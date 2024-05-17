Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Bailey Berg
  •  May 17, 2024

American Just Added 8 New Routes to These Dreamy International Beach Destinations

The carrier is betting big that travelers will seek sun-drenched getaways like the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica this winter.

A blue-and-white–striped lighthouse with a small restaurant and bar at the base on the beach in La Romana, Dominican Republic.

Come winter, American will be the only U.S. airline flying into La Romana on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic.

HT-Pix/Shutterstock

This winter could be a lot warmer for some travelers, thanks to American Airlines. The carrier this week announced plans to expand its footprint in the Caribbean and Latin America with eight new routes and additional service on popular flight paths to warmer-weather coastal destinations.

All told, the airline will operate more than 2,350 weekly flights to more than 95 locations throughout the region this winter, more than any other U.S. airline. Here’s what you need to know about American Airlines’ new route plans.

A new destination: La Romana, Dominican Republic

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the new service offerings is a new route from Miami (MIA) to La Romana (LRM) on the southeastern coast of the Dominican Republic, across the street from the popular Casa de Campo Resort and Villas and roughly an hour and a half by car from the capital, Santo Domingo. When it launches on December 5, it will be the only flight operated by a U.S. airline to that airport. The airline last flew to La Romana in 2017.

The pool area with views of the Caribbean and white lounge chairs on a wooden deck at Casa de Campo Resort and Villas in La Romana, Dominican Republic

The new flight will bring travelers almost directly to the Casa de Campo Resort and Villas in La Romana.

Thiago da Cunha/Casa de Campo

“We’re thrilled to continue growing our footprint in the Dominican Republic with our highly anticipated return to La Romana,” Oliver Bojos, American Airlines’ regional manager for the Central Caribbean, told Afar. “We’re looking forward to celebrating our 50th year of service in the country with a record operation, reinforcing our commitment to the Dominican Republic.”

American already flies to four airports in the Dominican Republic: Puerto Plata, Punta Cana, Santo Domingo, and Santiago.

The daily service will start on December 5 and will operate on an Airbus A319. There’s no word yet on the exact timetable for what should be a quick flight (or any of the other new and expanded routes). Tickets for the La Romana flight and all of the below new flights will be available on American’s website starting May 20.

American Airlines’ new Costa Rica and Caribbean routes

In addition to the La Romana route, American is adding seven new routes to the Caribbean, including:

  • Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD): Saturday-only service starting December 7 on Boeing 737 planes
  • New York (JFK) to Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI): Daily service starting November 5 on Boeing 737s
  • New York (JFK) to Vieux Fort, St. Lucia (UVF): Saturday-only service starting December 7 on Boeing 737 aircraft
  • New York (JFK) to Simpson Bay, St. Maarten (SXM): Saturday-only service starting December 7 on Airbus A319s
  • New York (JFK) to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD): Saturday-only service starting December 9 on Boeing 737s
  • Philadelphia (PHL) to Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI): Saturday-only service starting November 9 on Airbus A321 planes
  • Philadelphia (PHL) to Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR): Saturday-only service starting December 7 on Boeing 737s
The lush Llanos de Cortez Waterfall just south of Liberia, Costa Rica, surrounded by green trees and other flora

Philly residents will be able to fast-track to Liberia, Costa Rica, this winter—where they can visit the Llanos de Cortez Waterfall just south of the city.

Xenia_Photography/Shutterstock

American’s expanded routes

Additionally, American plans to increase the number of flights it operates on some of its busiest routes, including:

  • Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) to Osbourn, Antigua (ANU): Daily service starting December 5
  • Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD): Twice-daily service between December 19 and January 6, 2025
  • Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS): Daily service starting December 5
  • Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Comayagua, Honduras (XPL): Two weekly flights starting December 5
  • Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to George Town, Cayman Islands (GCM): Daily service starting December 5
  • Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Huatulco, Mexico (HUX): Daily service starting December 5
  • Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS): Daily service starting December 5
  • Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Oaxaca, Mexico (OAX): Twice-daily service starting November 5
  • Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to Ixtapa, Mexico (ZIH): Daily service starting December 5
  • Los Angeles (LAX) to Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD): Twice-daily service between December 19 and January 6, 2025
  • Miami (MIA) to Bonaire (BON): Daily service starting December 5
  • Miami (MIA) to Cancun, Mexico (CUN): Six daily flights between December 19 and January 6, 2025
  • Miami (MIA) to Ocho Rios, Jamaica (OCJ): Daily service starting December 5
  • Miami (MIA) to Tortola, British Virgin Islands (EIS): Five peak-day flights per week starting December 7
  • Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) to Cancun, Mexico (CUN): Two daily flights starting November 5
  • Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (PVR): Three daily flights starting November 5

The new and expanded routes come as American enhances its international flying experience in other ways as well. The carrier is gearing up to launch new Flagship Suite seats on Boeing 787-9s, Boeing 777-300s and Airbus A321XLRs soon; no precise date has been provided for the unveiling of the Flagship Suites, but originally American had said they would debut in 2024. In the meantime, American is starting to provide upgraded amenity kits to first, business, and premium economy travelers on international flights, including skin care by Thirteen Lune. First- and business-class travelers will also be given new dual-sided pillows that are cool on one side and feature traditional fabric on the other, in addition to pajama sets and slippers.

At the same time, American is completely overhauling its in-flight dining menus, with new items like macadamia nut–crusted sea bass with citrus cream sauce, and chili-marinated chicken with mojo verde sauce.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a freelance travel writer and editor, who covers breaking news, trends, tips, transportation, sustainability, the outdoors, and more. She was formerly the associate travel news editor at Afar. Her work can also be found in the New York Times, the Washington Post, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure, the Points Guy, Atlas Obscura, Vice, Thrillist, Men’s Journal, Architectural Digest, Forbes, Lonely Planet, and beyond.
