10 Reasons to Visit Oman Right Now

The sultanate of Oman is steeped in history, rich in culture, and blessed with natural beauty that includes mountain, desert, and ocean. Set on the east of the Arabian peninsula, bordering the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen, Oman is stable and safe to visit. Here are 10 reasons to go right now.

The tourism industry is developing quickly

Oman’s tourism board is investing $35 billion over the next 25 years and aiming to increase the number of hotel rooms by 40 percent, which means the country’s vast, nearly traveler-free mountains and beaches are likely to become a whole lot busier. Now’s the time to go for anyone who wants to see the country relatively untouched.

Tropical Salalah is like another world

Tropical and lush, southern Salalah is a world apart from the rest of Oman. This relatively undiscovered area only opened its international airport in late 2015. Yet with beaches lined with palm trees, misty banana plantations, and stunning natural scenery—all fueled by a large summer monsoon (the khareef)—the secret won’t keep for long. Rent a car to get about—taxis are notoriously expensive for tourists.

The traditional souqs are amazing

There’s nothing quite like wandering through a Middle Eastern souq. The air is rich and fragrant with perfumes and oils as vendors offer silk, spices, colorful scarves, and simple handicrafts amid the hustle and bustle. Head to the historic town of Nizwa to buy honey, dates, curved silver daggers, and even goats, all in the shadow of a nearby fort.

Baby sea turtles hatch here

Thousands of sea turtles migrate annually from the Red Sea and the Arabian Gulf to Oman, laying their eggs on the country’s shores. In fact, Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve, on the very eastern tip of Oman, is one of the most important nesting sites in the world for the endangered green sea turtle. Peak nesting season is during summer and fall, and visitors can experience this moving event via an evening tour or overnight package at Ras Al Jinz. Be sure to leave the camera at home—flash photography hurts the turtles’ eyes and isn’t allowed.

Capital Muscat is a cultural dream

The capital of Oman, Muscat is elegant and increasingly cultural. History buffs can discover jewelry and other artifacts throughout the 14 galleries of the recently opened National Museum of Oman. Then there’s the unmissable Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, a stunning city highlight that’s best visited early in the day. Just be sure to dress conservatively. For something a little different, the Royal Opera House hosts classic Western performances like West Side Story and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons as well as regional productions and Omani music.

Try 24-hour meat