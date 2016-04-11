10 Huge Mistakes People Make When Booking Flights

When it comes to air travel, the frustration begins long before that wrap-around-the-corner security line. But luckily, there are a few simple tips that can reduce the fear of forking over more hard-earned cash to the airline than necessary. Here are some of the most common mistakes that people make and how you can learn from them.

1. Searching Directly on an Airline's Website

I am often asked what the best website is to search for air travel. Here it is: ITA Software’s Matrix Tool. That’s not what you thought I was going to say, is it? While you cannot book travel using this site, it is a comprehensive search engine of flight prices. It is even willing to combine airlines into one reservation (something many airline sites are reluctant to do). It is easy to filter results by class of service, departure time, nearby airports, and even the specific airline or connecting city you want. Once you find the preferred flights, use the airline’s website to book the ticket. If it involves multiple airlines or the same price isn’t on the airline’s website (hint, try using the multi-city tool), then try Orbitz. If you find it on ITA Software’s Matrix tool, chances are Orbitz will sell the same fare. Other popular options include Kayak or the map search tool on Google Flights.

2. ...Well, Sometimes

Airlines like Southwest and Allegiant do not list flights on other sites to save on internal costs. This means that lower prices might be available, but it requires searching each airline’s own website.

3. Going for the Low-Hanging Fruit

So you got a good deal on Spirit or Allegiant, but bring your credit card. Fees for everything from seat assignments to carry-on bags can add up, and savings you scored on the ticket might be eliminated once you land. Do your homework and study an airline’s fees before the hitting the purchase button. Those that travel light and without specific seat preferences will fare best on these carriers.

4. Not Being Flexible with Airports

Don’t forget to search multiple area airports when booking a ticket (most websites have this option). Alternative airports exist in many markets: New York has six airports (Islip, JFK, LaGuardia, Newark, Newburgh/Stewart, and White Plains). Miami residents can tack on Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach as options. Be sure to factor in the cost required of getting there, and if needed, the parking costs. Families stand to save the most with this option if buying several tickets.

5. Falling for the “Pay for Premium Seats” Trick

If the only free seats available to reserve are middle seats, it can be tempting to pay for a preferred seat. But, not all preferred seats are actually worth it. Some of American’s planes inherited from US Airways sell seats closer to the front of the plane despite having no leg room. How do they get away with that? They explain that you can get off more quickly (but is that worth $50!?). Keep in mind that airlines often block seats or reserve certain rows for frequent fliers. Instead of paying for a preferred middle seat, just don’t assign one at all. At the airport, you will be assigned one automatically (sometimes at the last minute). You have a better chance of scoring one of those blocked seats. The worst thing that could happen is that you get that same middle seat in the end. Of course, families or couples traveling together cannot always risk being separated.

6. Giving into the Fear Factor

Many websites use language like “only one seat left” to convince you of dwindling availability. While it is true that seats in that “fare bucket” may be limited, chances are this is just a marketing ploy since an airline may release more cheap seats based upon algorithms from revenue management folks. Even if you do purchase a ticket because you’re worried the fare might rise, time is on your side. U.S. airlines and most travel domestic travel websites give you a 24-hour grace period to cancel. Until recently, American Airlines did not (in favor of the option to hold a seat online for 24 hours), but they have since joined the bandwagon.

7. Not Knowing about the Cookie Monster