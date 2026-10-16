The 9 Best Historic Hotels in the United States in 2026 and Why Each Is Worth Traveling For

A century-old Waikīkī landmark. A San Antonio Hotel where blues history was made. An Arizona desert retreat built around natural hot springs. These are among the storied properties recognized in the 2026 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards for Excellence.

This year’s winners were announced and honored on October 15 at the Williamsburg Lodge, Autograph Collection in Williamsburg, Virginia. Presented by Historic Hotels of America, an official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the annual awards recognize properties that celebrate and preserve their past while continuing to welcome travelers. Categories range from the best historic hotels and resorts (divided by property size and type) to achievements in sustainability and social media.

To qualify, contenders must be members of Historic Hotels of America. The 2026 winners were selected from more than 700 nominations submitted by historic hotel teams, preservation supporters, previous award recipients, community leaders, and Historic Hotels of America leadership.

From grand city landmarks to desert hideaways, here are the nine hotel winners worth knowing—and checking into.

Marcus Whitman Hotel

Location: Walla Walla, Washington



Winning Category: New Member of the Year



Rates: From $150 Book Now

When the Marcus Whitman Hotel opened in downtown Walla Walla in 1928, its 13-story tower became a defining feature of the city’s skyline. Nearly a century later, it remains a local landmark, with original details such as the lobby clock, vintage telephone booths, and wooden key cubbies behind the front desk. The 133-room hotel combines the decorative flourishes of its 1920s origins with contemporary comforts, making it an ideal base for exploring Washington’s Walla Walla wine country.

Castle Hot Springs

At Castle Hot Springs in Arizona, guests have multiple thermal water areas to choose from. Courtesy of Castle Hot Springs

Location: Morristown, Arizona



Winning Category: Best Small Historic Inn/Hotel (under 75 guest rooms)



Loyalty program: SLH Club (Small Luxury Hotels of the World)



Rates: From $2,200 per person per night, including meals and some activities Book Now

Long before Castle Hot Springs opened its doors in 1896, Indigenous peoples visited the area’s geothermal waters for their healing properties. Arizona entrepreneur Frank M. Murphy later developed the site into one of the state’s earliest wellness resorts, drawing visitors with its mineral-rich springs and dramatic desert setting. Today, the 31 accommodations range from secluded bungalows shaded by towering palms to a nearly century-old historic cottage, offering a serene retreat in the Sonoran Desert.

Related: Arizona Desert Waters, Historic Virginia Baths, a Colorado Mining Town Spa—the Best U.S. Hot Springs Resorts

The Gasparilla Inn

Location: Boca Grande, Florida



Winning Category: Sustainability Champion



Rates: From $420 Book Now

With its pale yellow facade, columned verandas, and Victorian-style gables, the Gasparilla Inn has been synonymous with Old Florida for more than a century. Originally developed as a winter retreat for wealthy Northerners, the resort welcomed guest such as J.P. Morgan, Henry Ford, and Harvey Firestone. Today, its wicker furniture and brightly colored interiors evoke that bygone era, while its environmental efforts include protecting wetlands and maintaining buffer zones that provide habitat for birds, pollinators, and other wildlife.

The Otesaga Hotel

The Otesaga Hotel has welcomed visitors to the shores of Otsego Lake in Cooperstown, New York, since 1909. Courtesy of Historic Hotels of America

Location: Cooperstown, New York



Winning Category: Best Historic Hotel (76–200 guest rooms)



Rates: From $320 Book Now

A row of rocking chairs on the veranda of the Otesaga Hotel offers front-row seats to sparkling Otsego Lake in Cooperstown, New York. Opened in 1909, the seasonal lakeside retreat is distinguished by its federal-style architecture and eight soaring, 30-foot columns. Inside, the 135 guest rooms and suites feature lake-inspired blues and golds, dark wood furnishings, and classic styling that evokes the hotel’s early 20th-century origins.

InterContinental New York Barclay

Location: New York City



Winning Category: Best Historic Hotel (over 400 guest rooms)



Loyalty program: IHG One Rewards



Rates: From $300 Book Now

The InterContinental New York Barclay celebrates its centennial in 2026, a century after opening as part of the ambitious development surrounding Grand Central Terminal. Designed by prominent New York architectural firm Cross & Cross, the 704-room hotel retains its colonial revival style, with stately interiors that recall the glamour of old New York. Its once-famous lobby birdcage may be long gone, but bird motifs throughout the property pay tribute to that quirky piece of its past.

The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City

A downtown Oklahoma City institution since 1911, the Skirvin Hilton underwent a major renovation in 2025 that refreshed its historic interiors. Courtesy of Historic Hotels of America

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



Winning Category: Best Historic Hotel (201–400 guest rooms)



Loyalty program: Hilton Honors



Rates: From $205 Book Now

The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City was an ambitious undertaking when it debuted in 1911, with 225 guest rooms and an imposing presence in the city’s growing downtown. More than a century later, the landmark retains much of its charm, with ornate art deco details, rich wood finishes, gilt mirrors, and tile floors. Guest rooms offer a more subdued take on the historic vibe, with warm wood accents and a calming palette of muted blues and grays.

The Gunter Hotel San Antonio Riverwalk, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel

San Antonio’s Gunter Hotel celebrates its place in American music history, including a famous 1936 recording session by blues legend Robert Johnson. Courtesy of Historic Hotels of America

Location: San Antonio, Texas



Winning Category: Best City Center Historic Hotel



Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy



Rates: From $220 Book Now

Blues legend Robert Johnson recorded some of his most famous songs, including “Sweet Home Chicago” and “Cross Road Blues,” in Room 414 of San Antonio’s Gunter Hotel in 1936. Opened in 1909, the hotel has welcomed generations of travelers, including Hollywood stars and U.S. presidents. Following a $57 million renovation, the 311-room hotel’s interiors nod to its musical legacy, with in-room turntables, a collection of more than 1,000 vinyl records, and a new recording studio.

Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa

Location: Honolulu, Hawaiʻi



Winning Category: Best Historic Resort



Loyalty program: Marriott Bonvoy



Rates: From $445 Book Now

Known as the “First Lady of Waikīkī,” the Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa has been a landmark on Waikīkī Beach since it opened in 1901. The Beaux Arts–style resort is especially recognizable for its gleaming white facade, grand columns, and the rocking chairs in the courtyard overlooking Kalākaua Avenue. Renovations ahead of its 125th anniversary in 2026 have preserved historic details such as the original lobby’s Victorian columns, decorative moldings, and intricate wall paneling.

The Wigwam

Originally developed for Goodyear executives visiting the Phoenix area, the Wigwam became a public resort in 1929 and remains a Southwestern retreat. Courtesy of Historic Hotels of America

Location: Litchfield Park, Arizona



Winning Category: Best Social Media of a Historic Hotel



Rates: From $250 Book Now

The Wigwam’s origins are tied to the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, which established a small lodge for executives visiting its cotton operations in Arizona in the early 20th century. Opened to the public as a resort in 1929, the property gradually expanded into a 331-room retreat, with adobe-style casitas and suites spread across landscaped grounds. Today, the Spanish colonial revival–style resort retains its historic Southwestern character, while its contemporary accommodations offer a secluded atmosphere just outside Phoenix.

More historic hotels worth checking into:

See what was on our 2023 list of the best historic U.S. hotels

Read our global roundup of historic hotels around the world

California’s historic hotels are having a moment

Unpacked by Afar, S2, E12: Ghosts, Celebs, and Rock ’n’ Roll: A History of NYC’s Hotel Chelsea