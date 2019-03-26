The Best Free Things to Do in San Francisco

Some of our favorite activities in San Francisco are completely free. Here, our top eight picks for those who want to visit the city without breaking the bank.

share this article

Let’s not beat around the bush: San Francisco isn’t cheap. But just because the city is known for its upscale restaurants and pricey hotel rooms doesn’t mean you have to shell out mega bucks to see all it has to offer. Plenty of San Francisco’s best attractions—and many of its must-sees—are available at zero cost, making the foggy city surprisingly cost-effective. Here, eight free ways to get your San Francisco fix. Photo by Shutterstock Find your favorite view from Twin Peaks. Fall in love with the view from the top It’s no secret that the Bay Area has some breathtaking views—a glittering city, a spectacular bridge over the deep blue waters of the bay, a shore of dramatic green hills. For one of the best views of the city, head to the Twin Peaks neighborhood and drive up its namesake hills. The two peaks are located at the center of San Francisco’s seven-by-seven-mile grid, and the 1,000 or so feet of altitude they have on the streets below makes them the ideal place for 360-degree views of the downtown skyline, Alcatraz, the Golden Gate Bridge, Market Street, and more. Make an Instagram tour of it and visit some other great photo ops at Kirby Cove (which offers a killer angle on the Golden Gate Bridge from across the bay in the Marin Headlands), Lands End (unbeatable views of waves crushing the sand from just west of the Sea Cliff neighborhood), and Alamo Square (the neighborhood and park are quintessential San Francisco, Painted Ladies and all). Meet the locals at Dolores Park There’s something so San Francisco about a Saturday afternoon at Dolores Park. The nearly 16-acre Mission neighborhood park is a gathering point for the city’s colorful cast of characters. Artsy types sip (contraband) small-label beers while off-duty finance guys play aggressive matches of spike ball and groups of friends host birthday parties, baby showers, and engagement celebrations in clusters on the sloping lawns. The people- (and dog-) watching here is unmatched, and on sunny days especially, the park is teeming with activity. Photo by Prochasson Frederic/Shutterstock The bridge’s distinctive color was chosen to show up in fog. Walk across an icon

Article continues below advertisement

The Golden Gate Bridge is to San Francisco what the Colosseum is to Rome: A visit to the city is incomplete until you’ve experienced it. Our recommendation? Walk it. The 1.7-mile-long red-orange (technically, International Orange) icon is open to pedestrians every day of the year—including holidays—from 5 a.m. until just after sunset. Without pausing, a round-trip stroll might take about an hour, but make sure to budget plenty of time to snap photos of the bay, ocean, and Marin Headlands. Pro tip: After 3:30 p.m. on weekdays and all day on the weekends, bicyclists are confined to the west side of the bridge, so pedestrians can take in the scenery at a leisurely pace. Plus, the golden hour light can’t be beat for the perfect photo. Before or after your trek, spend time exploring Presidio Park, which hugs the entrance to the bridge from the city. Crissy Field, the Wave Organ, the Palace of Fine Arts, and the Lyon Street Steps are all worth carving out time to see. Photo by Andreas Juergensmeier/Shutterstock They may be noisy and a little smelly, but sea lions are easy to love. Watch sea lions There is a compelling reason to brave the throngs of people at Fisherman’s Wharf: the sloth-like sea lions lounging there. A few gray and noisy tenants began hanging out on Pier 39 in 1989 after the Loma Prieta earthquake. By 1990, a whole brood had arrived, and ever since the sea lions have returned year after year in droves (sometimes as many as 1,700 in a season). These guys (they are, in fact, mostly male) laze around like it’s their job, pick playful fights with one another, flop into the water for a quick cool down, and bark like mad. They’re endearing as heck, though, and on any given day at the docks you’ll find plenty of families camped out watching their every move. Related San Francisco’s Best Rooftop Bars See how the fortune gets in the cookie One eclectic food tour that’s very San Francisco is Chinatown’s Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory Tour. The tiny factory has embraced the open-kitchen concept since 1962, when the shop started. On a free tour, the cookie-curious can peek at the process of hand-making over 10,000 cookies a day. Down the block, Aroma Tea Shop offers free tea tastings daily from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. See Giants at play Whether or not you’re a sports fan, nothing will get you that feeling of San Francisco camaraderie quite like witnessing a Giants home game. While there’s no way (short of having some “major league” connections) to see a whole game for free, you can catch a few innings gratis in a small standing-room-only area beside McCovey Cove in Mission Bay, along the right side of the field. The public promenade offers a partially obstructed view of the action through the ballpark’s archways, but the folks who cluster there include diehard fans. Photo by Jo Mara/Cartoon Art Museum Some of San Francisco’s most popular museums, like the Cartoon Art Museum, are free on certain days of the month; some are always free. Check out the city’s free museums