Work in Tech? New Zealand Will Pay to Help You Move

If you’ve ever dreamed of moving abroad and you have experience working in the tech industry, New Zealand is calling.

The island nation is looking to inject Wellington, its capital city (and tech capital), with some foreign talent in fields including software developers, creative directors, product managers, analysts, and digital strategists—and they’re offering anyone who fits the bill some pretty sweet incentives to make the move. Job recruiting government arm LookSee Wellington is running a worldwide search to fill 100 jobs in Wellington by summer (or winter, if you’re already in the Southern Hemisphere). Applicants can submit their resumes through March 20, and 100 candidates will be chosen to receive a free flight to New Zealand on May 8–11, when they’ll be set up with interviews at leading New Zealand tech firms.

The application process is simple: Just register your interest, create your profile, and wait while your resume is vetted by Wellington employers. They will nominate applicants they’d like to speak with in person, and the 100 applicants with the most nominations will be awarded the free trip. Then, all that’s left to do is meet with employers for the interview. Successful candidates will receive job offers and—just like that—call New Zealand home.