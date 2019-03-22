How to See Los Angeles for Free

Some of the best ways to see Los Angeles don’t cost a thing. We’re divulging our secrets for getting to know L.A. without spending a dime.

share this article

Los Angeles is known, in part, for its exorbitant expense. An appetizer of vegan nachos can run you $15 or more; the Melrose Avenue–hatched Alfred Coffee empire centers its advertising strategy around a $10 latte; and finding a parking spot anywhere east of Koreatown for less than $8 an hour is nearly impossible. Don’t let the hype deter you, though: With some proper planning, a visit to Los Angeles doesn’t have to require a celebrity’s salary. What the designer shops of Rodeo Drive don’t let on is that the best ways to really see the city are completely free—just pay for room and board and a sweet ride, and we’ve got you covered on the rest. Here are nine ways to see Los Angeles without spending a dime. Explore the many faces of Santa Monica Pier Walk, bike, or Bird-scooter down Colorado Avenue in Santa Monica until the sidewalk runs out, and you’ll find yourself on the wooden slats of Santa Monica Pier, which first opened to the public over 100 years ago. A stroll down the storied pier will grant you ocean views, of course, but also access to a mini amusement park (complete with a Ferris wheel and roller coaster), souvenir shops, and restaurants. In the fall, the pier doubles as a concert venue, hosting free shows from up-and-coming artists (Khalid, Rüfüs du Sol, and Matt and Kim have all performed in the past). An alfresco gym area set up on the beach neraby provides fun people-watching as daredevils walk slacklines, free-climb two-story-tall poles, and swing, Tarzan-style, on gymnastic rings. A couple of blocks inland, Third Street Promenade, with its plethora of restaurants and shops, can offer great window-shopping and additional enjoyable observations of L.A. natives at play. Related The 10 Best Beaches in Southern California The Best Rooftop Bars in Los Angeles Ditch the Car for These Wonderfully Walkable L.A. Neighborhoods Photo by Hanna Tor, Lunasse Studio-Shutterstock.com Runyon Canyon offers lots of room with a view. The most quintessentially L.A. hike is the 2.6-mile Runyon Canyon loop; it also happens to be a great, free way to get a panoramic view of the city. Walking West Hollywood’s favorite trail wins you a sweet angle on the Hollywood sign, a peek at the Pacific, plus clear views of the downtown Los Angeles (DTLA) skyline, Koreatown, Westwood, Santa Monica, and the ocean. Locals and visitors alike don their best Alo and Lululemon for this one, and don’t be surprised to see an amateur music video shoot or an Instagram influencer or two snapping photos. Runyon is a dog-friendly park, so you’ll also be greeted with all manner of furry friends. Plus, there’s free yoga at the Fuller Avenue entrance seven days a week (check the Runyon Canyon Yoga Facebook page for info on times). Look up and out at Griffith Observatory

Article continues below advertisement

While we’re on the topic of can’t-miss views: Griffith Observatory sits at the top of Griffith Park, another hiking spot known for its killer vistas of downtown, Hollywood, the Pacific, and the San Gabriel Mountains. When the hustle and bustle of the city get to be too much, or the traffic gets you down, Griffith Park’s views remind us that L.A. isn’t all paved over. The observatory redirects your view upward with its free museum that gives visitors a look at space through telescopes and, through simulations, a chance to see what it would feel like to stand on other planets. (The planetarium itself is also top-notch, although admission will cost you a few bucks—$3 to $7, depending on the show.) Griffith Park is also home to the Bronson Cave Trail, which leads to a man-made mountain tunnel that once starred as the entrance of the Batcave in the ’60s-era Batman TV series. The whole loop is less than a mile, and you’ll get another look at the Hollywood sign on the way back. Visit one of L.A.’s many free museums Some of L.A.’s hottest museums are completely free. The much buzzed-about Broad Museum downtown has free admission every day (except for a fee to enter any special exhibitions, such as Yayoi Kusama’s wildly popular Infinity Mirrored Rooms). It’s best to arrive at the Broad early in the day to avoid waiting in an hour-plus queue—especially on weekends. The Getty Center (in the Santa Monica Mountains) and Getty Villa (Malibu)—two fantastic museums worthy of visits for art, architecture, and views—are both free. See edgy contemporary art at Westwood’s Hammer Museum, or head to Century City’s Annenberg Space for Photography and DTLA’s Bradbury Building (an architectural icon and National Historical Landmark, recognizable for its appearances in movies and TV shows, including Blade Runner and Mission: Impossible): all blissful ways to spend an afternoon. Photo by Lunasse Studios-Shutterstock.com Corny and retro displays are part of the charm of the La Brea Tar Pits. Dig into prehistoric Los Angeles Not surprisingly, thousands of years ago, Miracle Mile looked a lot different. Long before this museum-studded stretch of Wilshire Boulevard existed, mastodons (like mammoths, but smaller), saber-toothed cats, and giant ground sloths roamed grassy fields. This area was dangerous beyond the hazards of teeth, claws, and tusks: Tar pits, created when petroleum rises to the earth’s surface and pools there, would trap animals in the sticky muck. The creatures would usually starve there, unable to free themselves, and because they looked like easy prey, other carnivores would venture into the tar and get stuck, too. The L.A. tar pits—known as the La Brea Tar Pits—are still here and are being carefully excavated to uncover 15,000-year-old fossils, well-preserved in the thick, black petroleum. The tar pits are open to the public and while there is a fee to gain admission to the small museum on the site, the real action is free to observe outside. Watch the ongoing excavations of the tar pits by scientists, who might uncover a skull or femur while you marvel at the painstaking process of digging through quicksand-like tar. Do Hollywood right For the perfect Hollywood Sunday morning, do the following: 1. Pick up snacks from the Hollywood farmer’s market 2. Drive or walk the 1.5 miles to the Hollywood Bowl